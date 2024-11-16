Broken sluice door causes flooding in five WCB communities

Kaieteur News- A spring tide on Friday caused a sluice door at Abary, Region Five to break causing flooding in at least five West Coast Berbice (WCB) communities.

Flooding was reported at Recess, Calcutta, Novar and Good Faith in Mahaicony.

Videos and photographs surfaced on the internet of what appeared to be severe flooding in the communities.

In one cellphone recorded video, the sluice door looked like it was barely hanging by a thread as the water gushed into the Abary canal. Not long after photographs of flooded yards were circulated.

The Ministry of Agriculture responded promptly to assess the situation.

In a statement, the ministry said that the Abary sluice door suffered major damages.

“Swift action from the MMA (Mahaica Mahaicony Abary – Agriculture Development Authority) saw immediate mobilization of equipment to block major channels in Burma to prevent flood waters from entering rice cultivation areas,” the ministry stated on its Facebook page.

The ministry noted too that stop logs will also be installed when the tide changes.

A video was later uploaded by the ministry of ongoing emergency works to repair the sluice door and remedy the situation.

Later in the evening, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, and his staff met with flood affected residents at Calcutta and surrounding villages.

In a recorded interaction with the residents, Mustapha was heard telling them, “I have spoken to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), they are now arranging cleaning supplies and food stuff.”

Mustapha assured that the supplies will arrive in the affected communities this morning.

He said too that he will speak with the President (Irfaan Ali) to see what help can be rendered to those affected, especially those who lost appliances.

Mustapha did a walk-through of the communities with his technical staff to assess the impacts on the residents.

