(AFC’s leader, Hughes promises to prioritize country’s interest above Exxon’s as law firm remains on company’s payroll)

While his law firm – Hughes, Fields and Stoby remains on ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL's) payroll – leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC) Nigel Hughes promises to prioritize the nation's interest above ExxonMobil's.

Hughes made it clear that the nation’s interest will take precedence over any personal or professional ties. He made those statements in a recent letter in response to concerns raised by Dr. Randy Persaud.

Hughes clarified his stance on managing potential conflicts of interest, stating, “The relationship between my law firm and ExxonMobil is a professional one, governed by ethical standards. As a leader, I would ensure a firewall between personal interests and public duties, prioritizing national interest unequivocally.”

The AFC leader added that legislative frameworks could further institutionalize safeguards to prevent conflicts.

Hughes also addressed the 2016 Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) that was signed by the previous A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and Alliance For Change (AFC) Coalition government with ExxonMobil.

He said that the deal was negotiated under “suboptimal” conditions. “Governance must evolve to meet the aspirations of the people. My administration would ensure greater transparency in contracts, renegotiating where necessary to protect the national interest,” Hughes added.

Hughes concluded by stressing the importance of accountability and collaboration in governance, reaffirming his readiness to lead with integrity and a focus on national unity.

This publication had reported that following Hughes’ appointment as leader of the AFC a few months ago, concerns were raised about a potential conflict of interest with him being the leader of a political party while having Exxon as a client.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo had suggested that an investigation will be launched into Hughes’ relationship with his client, Exxon. While Hughes has already acknowledged the critics saying that while he is a Politically Exposed Person (PEP), there is no law that prevents him from having the oil company as a client. However, he noted that should he become President, he will cut ties with the company.

Also, President of ExxonMobil Guyana Alistair Routledge had added his voice to the debate on whether there is a conflict of interest having Hughes on their payroll.

Routledge had said, “…What I will say is that we comply with all laws and regulations here and internationally so we don’t believe we have any conflict of interest [or] any issues.”

