Teacher freed of rape in Guyana now faces jail time in Bermuda on sex charges

Kaieteur News-A teacher’s past of allegedly raping underage girls in Guyana might have finally caught up with him after he pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a young girl in Bermuda.

The teacher, 38-year-old Ronald Forde first made headlines in 2011 after he was accused of raping his underage student in Berbice. In 2014 he was wanted for a similar offence and had told the media he was being framed.

He reportedly migrated to Bermuda and found himself in a similar situation but this time he pleads guilty. Information reaching Kaieteur News is that Forde pleaded guilty last week to charges that he sexually exploited a young girl while in a position of trust, lured her and accessed child pornography. Forde a Guyanese national residing in Southampton, Bermuda was scheduled to be sentenced yesterday but it has been rescheduled for December 11.

Forde, according to the Royal Gazette in Bermuda can face a maximum jail sentence of up to 15 years. At age 27, Forde was freed of rape in Guyana.

Kaieteur News had reported in 2012 that Justice James Bovell-Drakes, at the Berbice High Court, discharged the matter in which Forde, 27, of Bel Air, West Coast Berbice, was on trial before a jury. He was charged with four counts, including sexual activity with a child and abusing his position of privilege.

This position by the Judge was taken following a ruling by then Chief Justice (ag) the late Ian Chang, on August 10, 2012, in which he had ruled that paper committals under the sexual offence act was a breach of one’s constitutional rights.

It was alleged then that Forde between Wednesday, September 1st and September 30th, 2010, had sex with a female student who was 14 years at the time. Two years later in 2014 he was in the news again after police issued a wanted bulletin for him. He had reached out to Kaieteur News to clear his name before turning himself in.

(Teacher freed of rape in Guyana now faces jail time in Bermuda on sex charges)