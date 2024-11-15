‘Police intelligence on fate of abducted men not favourable’ – Crime Chief

Kaieteur News-While intelligence received in relation to the abduction of ex-policeman Delon Alexander and Joshua David called “Bricks” are not favourable, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum has stated that they are hoping the men are still alive.

Blanhum made the comment on Thursday at the Guyana Police Force’s launch of the Christmas policing initiative. The Crime Chief was asked for an update on the two abductions. In his response, he acknowledged that the intelligence gathered so far has been discouraging. “What I can tell you is that the investigators are working along with some sources and based on the intelligence that we are in possession of, which we cannot disclose at this point in time, their intelligence is not suggesting anything favourable,” Blanhum said.

However, he noted, “We are hoping that the information that was furnished to us is not so but we are hoping that they are alive.”

Last month, seven men who were charged with the abduction of David, and were granted $500,000 bail each. According to the charge the men are accused of abducting Joshua David on September 26, 2024 on Main Street, Georgetown, with the intent to secretly and wrongfully confine him. David was abducted outside a restaurant on Main Street, Georgetown, while purchasing food on the evening of September 26.

Acting on information, police began searching for David in the backlands of Buxton and Annandale, days after his abduction. However, after three days of searching, no evidential value was found.

The defendants: 24-year-old Aaron Alleyne known as ‘Cats’ of lot 9 West La Penitence, Georgetown; 34-year-old Wayne Barker from lot 58 Laing Avenue, West Rumvieldt, Georgetown; 32-year-old Damion Barlow from lot 2 61 B Field Sophia, Georgetown; 27-year-old Dwayne Griffith, known as ‘Sheep’ of William Street, Georgetown; and 21-year-old Daventai Mars of Middle Road, La Penitence.

Moreover, on May 7, 2024 at Church of God Road, Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD), 36-year-old Delon Alexander was abducted. Five months after the abduction of the ex-cop, wanted bulletins were issued for 42-year-old Mark Cromwell also called ‘Diamond/ Demon’ and 28-year-old Kevral Hatton called, ‘Smokey.’

During an interview with this publication, Alexander’s 59-year-old father said he believes his son is dead.

The man, Lindon Alexander a father of six recalled that in 2023, Delon and the owner of a gold mining company traveled to Linden, where they had encountered a man. An argument reportedly broke out between the two men during this confrontation.

“(The boss) told my son to let duh man come out my yard … and my son tell him to get out of the yard,” Alexander told Kaieteur News.

He recalled that months later the men had a confrontation in Linden. Following that, the father alleged that an argument ensued and the man reportedly threatened Delon that “he is going to deal with him.”

On May 7, 2024, the father said Delon carried out some business, and went to a bakery to purchase some items. Upon exiting the bakery, it is claimed that his son was in an argument with two men. “While he went going out of the bakery, he and two men were having a fight outside,” the father related. He told this newspaper that when he initially heard of the news that his was missing, he did not take it serious. However, he now believes his son is dead. “I lose him, he gone…I telling you personally a lot of people give me insight, I don’t have that feeling no more that he is alive,” the man said.”

