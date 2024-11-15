Latest update November 15th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Delroy Tyrrell sets new pool record as Oneonta Men’s Swimming & Diving team dominates Dual Meet

Nov 15, 2024 Sports

Delroy Tyrrell

 

ONEONTA, N.Y. – In a remarkable display of talent, Delroy Tyrrell led the Oneonta men’s Swimming & Diving team to an overwhelming victory in a Dual Meet against Delhi and Herkimer on Wednesday. The Red Dragons triumphed with scores of 214-20 against the Broncos and 217-9 against Herkimer, claiming first place in 14 events.

A highlight of the meet came when Tyrrell, a junior hailing from Trincity, Trinidad and Tobago, set a new pool record in the 100-yard backstroke with an electrifying time of 52.79 seconds. As the lead-off swimmer in the 400-yard medley relay, Tyrrell helped propel the Red Dragons to victory with a combined team time of 3:52.22 alongside senior Maddox Aramini, and juniors Brendan Heaney and David Scott.

Tyrrell’s performance not only showcased his individual prowess but also served as a catalyst for the entire Oneonta team. His record-breaking swim in the backstroke solidified his reputation as a key player in the lineup, contributing significantly to the team’s overall success.

Throughout the meet, the Red Dragons continued to dominate, with notable victories from teammates as well. Notable performances included sophomore Cosmo Martinelli’s win in the 1,000-yard freestyle and a strong showing in the 200-yard breaststroke by freshman Josh Pappace. However, it was Tyrrell’s record-setting swim that truly stole the spotlight.

Tyrrell’s accomplishments were complemented by standout performances from his teammates. Aramini won the 100-yard freestyle, and fifth-year senior Ross Caimano clinched victory in the 50-yard freestyle. The camaraderie and team spirit were evident as Oneonta took the top spots in several events, illustrating their depth in talent.

The Red Dragons concluded the meet on a high note, securing a win in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:33.78, featuring Heaney, Cheng, Caimano, and Aramini. With Tyrrell at the forefront of their impressive performance, Oneonta is poised for even greater achievements as they head into the Electric City Invitational in Scranton, PA, on Fri. Nov. 22.

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Delroy Tyrrell to see what records he might break next, continuing to cement his legacy within the Oneonta swimming program.

(Delroy Tyrrell sets new pool record as Oneonta Men’s Swimming & Diving team dominates Dual Meet)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 11th, 2024

 

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Final 4 Captains poised ahead of respective battles 

Final 4 Captains poised ahead of respective battles 

Nov 15, 2024

2024 GCB BetCAGESports National T20 League…    Kaieteur Sports- Ahead of today’s semi-finals of the GCB BetCAGESport National T20 League, the four respective captains said each of their...
Read More
Delroy Tyrrell sets new pool record as Oneonta Men’s Swimming & Diving team dominates Dual Meet

Delroy Tyrrell sets new pool record as Oneonta...

Nov 15, 2024

Mahmood sets tone again, before Curran and Livingstone steer chase

Mahmood sets tone again, before Curran and...

Nov 15, 2024

Golden Jaguars hunting crucial win tonight against Barbados

Golden Jaguars hunting crucial win tonight...

Nov 15, 2024

Exciting semis set for ExxonMobil Futsal Championship tomorrow

Exciting semis set for ExxonMobil Futsal...

Nov 15, 2024

UG Trojans, Pacesetters advance in GBF Elite 16

UG Trojans, Pacesetters advance in GBF Elite 16

Nov 15, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The Jagdeo Jig!

    …Peeping Tom Kaieteur News-Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has become master of sidestepping, shuffling, and even pirouetting... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]