Delroy Tyrrell sets new pool record as Oneonta Men’s Swimming & Diving team dominates Dual Meet

ONEONTA, N.Y. – In a remarkable display of talent, Delroy Tyrrell led the Oneonta men’s Swimming & Diving team to an overwhelming victory in a Dual Meet against Delhi and Herkimer on Wednesday. The Red Dragons triumphed with scores of 214-20 against the Broncos and 217-9 against Herkimer, claiming first place in 14 events.

A highlight of the meet came when Tyrrell, a junior hailing from Trincity, Trinidad and Tobago, set a new pool record in the 100-yard backstroke with an electrifying time of 52.79 seconds. As the lead-off swimmer in the 400-yard medley relay, Tyrrell helped propel the Red Dragons to victory with a combined team time of 3:52.22 alongside senior Maddox Aramini, and juniors Brendan Heaney and David Scott.

Tyrrell’s performance not only showcased his individual prowess but also served as a catalyst for the entire Oneonta team. His record-breaking swim in the backstroke solidified his reputation as a key player in the lineup, contributing significantly to the team’s overall success.

Throughout the meet, the Red Dragons continued to dominate, with notable victories from teammates as well. Notable performances included sophomore Cosmo Martinelli’s win in the 1,000-yard freestyle and a strong showing in the 200-yard breaststroke by freshman Josh Pappace. However, it was Tyrrell’s record-setting swim that truly stole the spotlight.

Tyrrell’s accomplishments were complemented by standout performances from his teammates. Aramini won the 100-yard freestyle, and fifth-year senior Ross Caimano clinched victory in the 50-yard freestyle. The camaraderie and team spirit were evident as Oneonta took the top spots in several events, illustrating their depth in talent.

The Red Dragons concluded the meet on a high note, securing a win in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:33.78, featuring Heaney, Cheng, Caimano, and Aramini. With Tyrrell at the forefront of their impressive performance, Oneonta is poised for even greater achievements as they head into the Electric City Invitational in Scranton, PA, on Fri. Nov. 22.

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Delroy Tyrrell to see what records he might break next, continuing to cement his legacy within the Oneonta swimming program.

(Delroy Tyrrell sets new pool record as Oneonta Men’s Swimming & Diving team dominates Dual Meet)