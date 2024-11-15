De Early Bird Christmas

Kaieteur News-Dem boys seh it’s dat time again! De time when everybody seh, “I ain’t gun get ketch up in de last-minute rush dis Christmas.” But same time, dem say dis every year, and every year, yuh does see dem duckin’ and dodgin’ in de crowd Christmas Eve night, hustling like de world coming to an end. Yuh woulda swear dem got a tradition of last-minute stress. Dem seh dey go prepare early, but yuh know how it go: Guyanese and “early” is like oil and water.

Back in de day, Christmas was a serious ting. People use to take down dem old blinds, scrub down de whole house from de floorboards to de ceiling, and bake up cake ‘til yuh could smell Christmas from two streets down. Yuh neighbours woulda done hear yuh playing Christmas carol since November! But now? Is only when the clock counting down and Santa on he way dat people does spring into action. Dem boys seh it’s like a Christmas Olympics – everybody vying fuh first place in de last-minute dash!

Imagine de madness: Christmas Eve night, yuh can’t walk straight in Bourda Market without bumpin’ into somebody. Yuh would swear Christmas was only announced de night before. De traffic on Regent Street? Don’t talk! Is like a big iron lung wid cars all puffed up and going nowhere. Last year de police had to come out and part de cars like Moses part de Red Sea!

So this year, dem boys seh, leh we be proactive. Start de cleaning now! Don’t wait fuh Christmas Eve fuh be scrubbin’ yuh floor, changing yuh curtain, and fluffing up yuh pillow. Start in November, so by de time Christmas reach, yuh house smell fresh, yuh carpet shining, and yuh can actually relax like Santa Claus. Trust me, is a new kinda Christmas feeling when yuh ain’t hustling to de sound of pots clanging and brooms sweeping.

And when it come to gifts, leh we be real. Why de rush fuh gifts de night before? Dis year, do yuhself a favor: buy dem ting early. Grab a lil ham, a lil bottle ah sorrel, and wrap dem up one time. Yuh don’t have to wait fuh last-minute bargains if yuh start early, and yuh won’t end up wid de leftovers when everybody done tek de best deals.

Dem boys seh, let’s be smart – avoid de last-minute hustle. Yuh got de whole month of December, start early! So dis Christmas, if yuh see yuh neighbour running to market late, yuh can kick back and seh, “Dis year I was de early bird fuh once.” And who know? Maybe de early bird might ketch de best Christmas yet!

Talk half. Leff half.

