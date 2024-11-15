162 illegal firearms seized so far this year– Police Stats

—most originated from U.S. and Brazil

Kaieteur News-The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has seized 162 firearms so far in 2024, the highest number of illegal guns recovered in the past decade, according to Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum.

Speaking at the launch of the GPF’s Christmas Policing Initiative on Thursday, Blanhum emphasised the force’s commitment to combating firearm-related crimes by aggressively targeting illegal gun networks. “The Guyana Police Force continues to be intelligence-driven in order to combat firearm-related matters by vigorously pursuing and interdicting illegal networks that supply guns to criminal elements,” Blanhum stated.

The number of firearms seized this year surpasses previous years, with 157 seized in 2023, 115 in 2022, 136 in 2021, and 112 in 2020. Blanhum noted that the recent establishment of the CARICOM Gun Intelligence Unit has provided additional support in addressing firearms trafficking across the region. “Guyana is making full use of this opportunity and the unit regarding the sharing and exchanging of information and intelligence in a timely manner,” he said.

He reported that firearms have been seized in all police regions except Region Eight, with Region 4A (Georgetown) recording the highest number of recoveries at 69, followed by Region Six with 24, Region 4B with 13, Region 4C with 12, and Region Three with 10.

The types of firearms seized included: 67% pistols, 13% shotguns, 11% revolvers, 8% rifles and 1% unknown. In terms of origin, 29% of the seized firearms were traced back to the United States, followed by 15% from Brazil, and 12% from Austria, while 26% remain of unknown origin. Other countries, including Venezuela, China, Turkey, Germany, Romania, Russia, Italy, Belgium, Australia, and the Czech Republic, each accounted for 6% or less of the total firearms seized.

Blanhum highlighted the importance of international cooperation in the fight against firearms trafficking, particularly with the United States and Brazil. “The U.S. has strengthened its relationship with Guyana and other Caribbean law enforcement agencies to counter firearms trafficking from the U.S. to the Caribbean,” he noted. He added that collaboration with Brazilian law enforcement continues to be an essential part of Guyana’s strategy to curb illegal arms flows into the country.

