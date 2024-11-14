Sisters charged with assaulting teenagers

Kaieteur News-Two sisters appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, facing separate charges of assault and unlawful wounding committed against two teenagers.

Charged were 31-year-old Tamara Charles and 29-year-old Yolit Charles.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on August 31, 2024, at Lot 910 Rosemary Lane, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown, where they allegedly assaulted 14-year-old Jamacy Favorite and her cousin, 14-year-old Destiny Favorite.

They both appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty who read the separate charge to them. Tamara is accused of assaulting Jamacy, while Yolit faces charges of unlawful wounding against Destiny. Both sisters pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

According to police statements, Tamara and Jamacy are cousins who reside at the same address as the two sisters. On the day of the incident, around 16:30hrs, an argument ensued between them, leading Tamara to cuff Jamacy multiple times. The incident was reported to the Water Street Police Outpost, resulting in Tamara’s arrest. She was subsequently released on cash bail and charged with assault.

In a separate confrontation, Yolit and Destiny also had a verbal exchange that escalated into physical violence. Yolit allegedly picked up a three-foot-long piece of wood and struck Destiny several times on her head and body, causing injuries to her left ear. This incident was also reported to the police, leading to Yolit’s arrest. She was released on cash bail and charged with unlawful wounding.

During the court proceedings, the prosecution did not object to bail; however, both sisters were placed on a bond to keep the peace. Tamara was granted bail in the sum $10,000 for her assault charge, while Yolit received a $30,000 bail for unlawful wounding. The sisters are scheduled to return to court on November 20, 2024, for further proceedings.

