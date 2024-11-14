Man remanded for chopping 74-year-old wife

Kaieteur News- A 60-year-old taxi driver was remanded to prison on Wednesday after he was charged with attempted murder of his 74-year-old common-law wife.

Keith Williams is accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding Deanna Bourne with intent to murder her, on November 10, 2024, at their residence located at Lot 142 El Dorado Avenue, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Williams appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where the charge was read to him. He was not required to enter a plea.

According to police statements, Williams and Bourne have been in a common-law relationship for 42 years and have lived together in the same home. On the day of the incident, Bourne was at home when Williams returned and was initially refused entry into the home by Bourne. After some time, their granddaughter opened the door for him and Williams proceeded to Bourne’s bedroom, where he woke her up and an argument ensued between them.

Following the argument, Williams left the room, retrieved a cutlass from his motor vehicle, and returned to the bedroom, where he chopped Bourne, inflicting multiple injuries to her body and face. After the assault, he attempted to flee but was apprehended by bystanders while still holding the weapon. Emergency services were called, and Bourne was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where she underwent emergency surgery and remains in critical condition. One of her injuries on her face has left her unable to speak. The police also came and arrested Williams.

During police interviews, Williams admitted to wounding Bourne while under caution. He was later charged with the present offence.

During the court proceedings, a representative for Bourne informed the court that she is currently hospitalized and unable to eat. In his defence, Williams claimed he had consumed marijuana prior to the incident, stating, “I was smoking molly.”

As such, Williams has been remanded and is scheduled to return to court on December 18, 2024, for further proceedings.

