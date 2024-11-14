Govt. sets aside $199M to build fire station at Onderneeming

Kaieteur News-Ensuring timely and effective responses to fire on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two, the government has set aside $199 million more to construct a new fire station at the Onderneeming community.

The Ministry of Home Affairs project, which was opened recently at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office has attracted 33 contractors who are interested in undertaking the works.

When completed, the Onderneeming Fire Station will be the third of its kind located on the Essequibo Coast. Currently, the Anna Regina Fire Station is the sole fire station on the Essequibo Coast, shouldering the full weight of the region’s emergency response needs. Presently, Gavko Construction is building another fire station at Charity for $144.8 million which is at 70 percent completed.

It was reported by the ministry recently that when the Charity Fire Station is completed, it will provide crucial support, significantly improving response times and enhancing the firefighting capabilities of the Guyana Fire Service. Similarly, the Onderneeming station will play a key role in response to emergencies across the region. This publication recently reported that the ministry tendered for the construction of a fire station at Mahaicony in Region Five which is estimated to cost $185 million, and another project to rebuild the Campbellville station for $189 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

