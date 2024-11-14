Latest update November 14th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 14, 2024 News
Kaieteur News-Guyana’s main electricity provider, the Guyana Power & Light (GPL), is seeking a 15-year extension of its licence to continue supplying electricity for public use and according to a notice, citizens are invited to make objections or representations to this exercise.
In a recent advertisement published in Kaieteur News, it was announced that GPL has submitted an application to the Office of the Prime Minister, who oversees the electricity sector, requesting the licence renewal. “Any person desirous of making representation or objections to the application may make same to the Hon. Prime Minister at the following address within 30 days from the date of publication of this notice,” the advertisement stated.
Objections can be directed to Prime Minister, Brigadier Mark Phillips at Lot 205 Colgrain House, Camp Street, Georgetown, within the stipulated 30-day period.
In October 1999, GPL was granted a 25-year licence covering various electricity-related services. This included a non-exclusive licence for electricity generation (excluding hydropower) and an exclusive licence for the transmission, distribution, storage, sale, and purchase of electricity through agreements with independent power producers. The licence also authorised GPL to install, maintain, repair, and operate necessary equipment, including meters and electric lines, and allowed exclusive use of GPL’s infrastructure for telecommunications and other purposes for the 25-year period.
(Citizens invited to make objections or representation)
