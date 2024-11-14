Cash grant will serve as a vital support to citizens

Dear Editor,

I write to express my heartfelt gratitude to the government of Guyana, and specifically to President Honourable Dr. Irfaan Ali, for the thoughtful initiative of providing a $100,000 cash grant to all adult Guyanese. This initiative is an excellent one, especially considering the financial strain many people experience at the start of the year. The grant will undoubtedly serve as a vital support to numerous households, helping to cushion the challenges of January.

However, I wish to bring to light a concern regarding the distribution of this grant, particularly for those of us who are currently overseas. I am a Guyanese on a six-month training programme abroad and will not be returning to Guyana until early April 2025. As I am sure there are many other Guyanese in similar situations, it is likely that a significant number of citizens will be unable to collect the grant in January due to being outside the country for work, education, or other reasons.

In light of this, I respectfully inquire if there will be any provision for those who are unable to collect the grant during the initial distribution period. Specifically, will it be possible for individuals to visit a government office or relevant ministry upon their return to Guyana, armed with proper identification, to claim the grant? Alternatively, will there be a phased distribution system that allows for those who are abroad to collect the grant at a later date?

I am confident that many Guyanese in similar circumstances would greatly appreciate any consideration the government could give to this issue, as it would ensure that all citizens have equal access to this much-needed support.

Thank you for your time and attention to this matter, and I look forward to hearing from the relevant authorities on this important issue.

Yours sincerely,

Michael Haley

(Cash grant will serve as a vital support to citizens)