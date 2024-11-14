Ali, Phillips and Jagdeo are Guyana’s most capable leaders

Dear Editor,

Undoubtedly, under the steadfast and skillful leadership of President Dr. Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips and Vice President Dr. Bharat Jagdeo, Guyana has attained the fastest growing economy in just four years with the highest GDP growth rate in the world. Indeed, Guyana’s massive oil production which is responsible for most of the GDP growth rate has transformed the country from South America’s dark horse to the most relevant, influential and high-ranking country in the Western Hemisphere and perhaps the world.

Since taking office four years ago, our distinguished and most accomplished leaders have been constantly focusing on developing the country, improve the well-being of the people and building a modern and dynamic infrastructure like the state-of-the-art health care facilities, first-rated schools, transformative roads, marine and aerial projects. They are also planning to build other staggering mega projects such as the $500 million deep sea water port expected to complete in late 2025. Designed to accommodate large and extra-large cargo vessels, the deep-water sea port, according to several experts could potentially play a significant and crucial role in managing the threat of flooding, especially on the coastal areas, including the capital city of Georgetown, due largely to the ongoing threat of Global warning.

His Excellency Dr. Ali has asserted that his administration is also making huge investments in airport infrastructure at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport at Timehri, the country’s premier international aerodrome. The airport expansion project represents the country’s largest construction endeavour to date with a hefty price tag of approximately $1.5 billion and a completion date in late 2025. Once finished, the expanded Cheddi Jagan International Airport will have the capacity to accommodate roughly 4.5 million passengers annually, which is a substantial increase from the current capacity of 1.5 million passengers per year. This ambitious airport expansion project includes the construction of a new terminal building, an air traffic control tower, and the lengthening of the runway to accommodate large aircrafts such as the Boeing 747-400.

President Dr. Ali, PM Phillips and VP Dr. Jagdeo continue to broaden the country’s horizon with the building of a new four-lane Demerara Harbour Bridge at an estimated cost of $150 million. This expansion project is not just about forging connections, but also linking the country’s two largest cities and its two biggest economic power centers. The bridge is expected to play a pivotal role in Guyana’s infrastructure landscape by paving the way for increase traffic flow to and from Georgetown. The President continues to raise the bar in Guyana with the construction of the Linden-Lethem Road, a monumental project and the first of its kind that would link the bustling town of Linden to Lethem, the gateway to Guyana’s Rupununi Savannah. The Linden-Lethem highway Road project is not just about connecting two towns deep into the interior, but it is about unlocking a world of economic opportunities that would benefit all Guyanese, regardless of race, ethnicity or party affiliation.

Another transformative road project is the Bartica highway which will connect the mining town of Bartica to the rest of the country. This road project will revolutionize regional transportation, drastically reduce travel time and foster economic activity and trade within the regions. When completed, the Bartica Road project is expected stimulate massive economic growth, create thousands of jobs which will positively impact the well-being of countless Guyanese citizens.

It is important to mention that President Dr. Ali’s administration is way ahead of the game with the building of a new hospital in Region Six, which is poised to enhance, modernize and improve healthcare in the region for its more than 110, 000 residents. And in a targeted effort to diversify the agriculture sector and create new economic opportunities, His Excellency, Dr. Irfaan Ali with support from PM Phillips and VP Dr. Jagdeo, launched the Specialty Crop Production Project with specific emphasis on high value crops, and a diverse range of fruits and vegetables. This project will have the potential to generate significant revenue for farmers and establish Guyana as the food basket for the Caribbean. By fostering the production of the high value crops, the project is not only aimed at increasing the country’s agriculture output, but also create a multitude of employment opportunities across the country. Many believe that in the next five years, these transformative projects will no doubt elevate Guyana into a developed nation status.

Sincerely,

Dr. Asquith Rose

(Ali, Phillips and Jagdeo are Guyana’s most capable leaders)