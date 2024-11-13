PM Modi for three-day visit to Guyana

Kaieteur News- Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi will visit Guyana between November 19-21, the Office of the President said in a press release.

The OP release said that the visit is at the invitation of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali. “The visit underlines the historically strong relations between India and Guyana. It may be noted that H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, visited India in January 2023 as the Chief Guest at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, where he was awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman.”

During his State Visit, Modi will engage in summit-level bilateral discussions with President Ali. He will also co-chair the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit in Georgetown, Guyana, alongside Prime Minister of Grenada, Mr. Dickon Mitchell, and President Ali. Modi is also scheduled to address the National Assembly of the Parliament of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

Also on his agenda is an address to the Indian community and the Indian diaspora in Guyana. Additionally, Modi will offer a floral tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Promenade Gardens in Georgetown, which was installed in 1969 during the Mahatma Gandhi centenary celebrations. He will also visit the Indian Arrival Monument in the Monument Garden, which commemorates the arrival of the first ship carrying Indian indentured labourers to the Caribbean. The ship arrived on the shores of the then British Guiana in 1838.

Meanwhile, according to Times of India article Modi will also visit Brazil and Nigeria before coming to Guyana. The visit media reports in India said is aimed at strengthening India’s relationships with these countries through strategic dialogues, community engagement, and high-level summits. PM Modi’s tour will begin with a visit to Nigeria from November 16-17 at the invitation of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This will mark the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in 17 years, underscoring the importance of bilateral ties between the two nations. During his stay, PM Modi will engage in high-level discussions to review and expand the strategic partnership established between India and Nigeria in 2007. The two countries have cooperated extensively in sectors like energy, defense, and economic investments, with over 200 Indian companies investing US$27 billion in Nigeria. The Prime Minister will also address the Indian diaspora, strengthening cultural and economic ties between the two nations.

Following his Nigeria visit, PM Modi will head to Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19 to participate in the G20 Summit hosted by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. India, currently part of the G20 Troika along with Brazil and South Africa, has been instrumental in shaping the summit’s discussions and outcomes. During the summit, PM Modi will articulate India’s stance on critical global issues, building on resolutions from the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration and the Voice of the Global South Summits. On the sidelines, PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further India’s diplomatic outreach.

Concluding his tour, Modi’s visit will mark the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana since 1968, symbolising a renewed commitment to Indo-Caribbean relations.

President Ali, who visited India in 2023 and received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, has expressed optimism about advancing bilateral cooperation. During the visit, PM Modi will engage in discussions with President Ali, meet other senior officials, and address both the Parliament of Guyana and the Indian diaspora.

