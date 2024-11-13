Latest update November 13th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 13, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- A 19-year-old man died on Tuesday after an excavator he was operating sank in swampy lands at Kara Kara, Mackenzie, Linden, Region Ten.
Police identified him as 19-year-old Ezekiel Benjamin.
Benjamin was employed by Dindyal Sookram for a sub-contracted job and was tasked with operating an excavator on the north eastern side of the Kara Kara land.
His job was to dig a drain to allow lodged water to run out to the Kara Kara Creek.
While doing so the excavator sank in the swampy area.
“The excavator sank from the side and became submerged in the swamp, trapping the deceased (Benjamin) inside the cabin,” police said.
Operators from another company, BOSAI Minerals, discovered the submerged excavator and raised an alarm. They rendered assistance by breaking the excavator cabin’s glass window and pulling Benjamin from the vehicle. Unfortunately, he was already dead when he was freed from the excavator.
Kaieteur News understands that Benjamin would have celebrated his 20th birthday today.
Investigations are ongoing.
(Operator dies after excavator sinks in swampy Kara Kara lands)
