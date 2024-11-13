Injured bandit released on $1M bail

Kaieteur News- A 40-year-old painter, Federick Boyce, was released on $1 million bail on Tuesday after facing six charges, including robbery under arms, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and discharging a loaded firearm.

Boyce, a resident of the Melanie Village squatting area, East Coast Demerara (ECD), is accused of using an illegal firearm to rob two individuals and discharging a loaded firearm at them on October 21, 2024, at Campbell Avenue and Middleton Street in Kitty, Georgetown.

Boyce appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where the charges were read to him. The charges state that Boyce, armed with a dangerous weapon—a .38 pistol—robbed Ronique Mohabeer and Dominic Narayan of $10,000 each. He allegedly discharged a loaded firearm at both victims with the intent to “maim, disfigure, disable or cause grievous bodily harm.” Additionally, he was charged with possessing an illegal firearm and two live rounds of .38 ammunition during the robbery.

Boyce pleaded not guilty to all charges. The prosecutor objected to bail, citing Boyce’s previous conviction in 2019 for similar offenses. However, Magistrate McGusty considered Boyce’s gunshot wound before granting bail. The breakdown of the bail included $150,000 for illegal possession of a firearm, $150,000 for illegal possession of ammunition, $200,000 for discharging a loaded firearm at Mohabeer, and $150,000 for robbery under arms against Mohabeer. The charges for robbery under arms against Narayan were set at $150,000 and $200,000.

Boyce is scheduled to return to court on December 4, 2024, for further proceedings.

According to police statements presented in court, Ronique Mohabeer is the proprietor of Tech Guy Solution, where the incident occurred. On the day of the incident, around 11:40 hrs, Mohabeer was having lunch with a companion when Boyce entered the store posing as a customer seeking phone repairs. Boyce then pulled out a handgun and demanded valuables from Mohabeer, who handed over $10,000. When Narayan entered the store shortly after, Boyce pointed the firearm at him and relieved him of another $10,000.

In response to the robbery, Mohabeer drew his licensed firearm and discharged two rounds at Boyce, striking him in the right side of his abdomen. Boyce then fired one round at the victims, injuring Narayan in his left hand. The two men managed to pull Boyce out of the store just as Corporal Grumble was passing by and assisted them by taking possession of Boyce’s firearm. Narayan was taken to Woodlands Hospital by a friend while police escorted Boyce to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment.

Boyce was discharged from the hospital on November 8, 2024. On November 11, police conducted a video and audio interview with him regarding the allegations. During this interview, he claimed he could not remember what happened but later dismissed the video evidence by stating that “the recording is camera tricks.” Following further investigations, Boyce was charged with the current offenses.

