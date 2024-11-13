Inclusion with a price tag

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh school gettin’ fancy, but is poor people feeling de squeeze! Every time is a lil’ graduation, parents got to break piggy bank to keep up. Dem lil’ ceremony might look small, but is big dollars. Every time de child ready fuh “graduate” (and dem gat graduation now fuh nursery, primary, high school, you name it), de parents got to find money fuh fancy clothes. Dem teachers seh boys must come in white shirts, black pants, neat neat neat, and de girls in white dresses, fresh out de store. But where poor man gon’ find all dem kinda clothes, eh?

Then de school tellin’ dem parents, “Oh, and yuh got to chip in fuh de graduation.” So, besides buyin’ clothes, dey askin’ parents to hand over hard-earn dollars fuh fancy balloon an’ big decoration! Dem boys seh dat ain’t fair, not to mention de burden fuh de people who already barely gettin’ by.

And like dat ain’t enough, dem school big-wigs decide children could wear religious clothes on de last day before big religious holiday. Dem boys seh dat idea good in theory, but how it lookin’ fuh de poor pickney who don’t have no shalwar or dashiki hangin’ in de closet? How dem gon’ feel seein’ classmates all dolled up in fancy wear, while dey lef’ out because mummy and daddy can’t afford it?

Nobody tinkin’ about how poor man child feel – dem standin’ dere lookin’ like dey miss out, just because dem family pockets light. Yuh got all dese bright ideas to make school “inclusive,” but dem boys seh inclusion shouldn’t come wit’ a price tag.

Maybe is time fuh de big brains at de Ministry to put a stop to all dese graduation things. Save de parents money, mek school about learnin’ – not showin’ off clothes poor people can’t afford. Let the children graduate in dem school clothes!

Talk half. Leff half

