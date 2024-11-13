I will agree that my party’s performance in opposition lacks energy

Dear Editor,

I have chalked up more than half of a century in political activism and if I walk away now, I would still consider my sojourn a humble but solid contribution in the constant struggle for rights and a better Guyana. What motivated me over the decades to continue had nothing to do with financial gain because I have had literally none and I continued most fervently and with passion, consistency and conviction.

The fire to fight had to do with ensuring that Guyanese had the inalienable right to freedom, justice and equality and most importantly the right to life. The PPP has always been a threat to the above and any decent person that loves country should not remain silent. I have been conflicted many times about the wickedness of some Black leaders in Guyana; wickedness; especially towards their own and it hurts deeply. Black leaders in Guyana have a sense of entitlement and the highest levels of ingratitude, arrogance and an unforgivable nature. I am yet to see another ethnic group of politicians in Guyana who are as contemptuous of their own people.

Guyana’s political history has been replete with Black politicians of great intellect and calibre who were forced to walk away from a particular political party because of the curse of which is mentioned in this missive. Men and women whose foundation and ideology are blacker than black have walked away risking the eternal condemnation of being sellouts and I have been guilty of being one of the chief figures that would point such a finger.

However, those who have walked away are caught in a dilemma of being “second class” elsewhere because of our political culture and the dominance of race. Such is the hurt inflicted by their own that they would rather remain comfortable with their present status and position than to return or creep into the dustbin of public and political obscurity. The cancel culture in the halls of black politics in Guyana has been around ages before that term was coined and popularised. You dare not publicly or privately challenge the leader or leaders. Don’t get me wrong, you can be responsible for making them leaders and giving them the opportunity to govern but you are “permanently ‘dead in your boots’ if you challenge them and call them out.

I have recently been asked why much is not coming from me in relation to my party and the opposition. It hurts because many are saying that the opposition is uninspiring and out of touch with their own people. I will agree that my party’s performance in opposition lacks energy and leaves much to be desired and the PPP is allowed free rein.

Trump is back and that makes it more difficult for the opposition to be helped to regain power. Such is the PPP disregard for the opposition that it may opt to help Black people financially and socially in the run up to national elections and win the hearts of many. Meanwhile, I have to decide whether I will retire from political activism and find a social media hobby. I am a political animal so I don’t know how that will work out. We shall see.

Sincerely

Norman Browne

Social and Political Activist

