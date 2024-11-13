Latest update November 13th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 13, 2024 News
Kaieteur News-The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Tuesday announced a milestone achievement that its team successfully performed a kidney transplant between identical twin sisters.
The procedure, which took place on October 21, 2024, represents a significant advancement in Guyana’s healthcare capabilities.
The transplant team, led by Dr. Kishore Persaud, performed the surgery on a 22-year-old patient, with her identical twin sister serving as the donor.
According to GPHC, the close genetic match between identical twins made the procedure particularly smooth, with no intraoperative complications and minimal immunological risk.
The hospital confirmed that both sisters have recovered well, with the donor’s remaining kidney functioning effectively and the recipient’s new kidney showing stable health and optimal function.
Reflecting on the significance of this event, GPHC’s statement noted that, “In 1954, Dr. Joseph Murray and his team achieved a groundbreaking milestone in medical history by performing the world’s first successful human kidney transplant between identical twins.”
The statement continued, “We are thrilled to share that on October 21, 2024, the Transplant team at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), led by Dr. Kishore Persaud, has successfully completed a similar transplant between two identical sisters.”
The hospital also noted, “As the first and only certified kidney transplant center in the nation, GPHC continues to deliver life-changing procedures to its patients. Both sisters are now home and will receive follow-up care to monitor their kidney health and ensure lasting success.”
(GPHC completes successful kidney transplant on identical twin)
Nov 13, 2024– GBF president promises competitive team Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) has officially confirmed Guyana’s participation in the highly anticipated 2024...
Nov 13, 2024
Nov 13, 2024
Nov 13, 2024
Nov 13, 2024
Nov 12, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- So, there I was, blissfully dreaming about cappuccinos and tropical sunsets, when I heard... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]