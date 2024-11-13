GPHC completes successful kidney transplant on identical twin

Kaieteur News-The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Tuesday announced a milestone achievement that its team successfully performed a kidney transplant between identical twin sisters.

The procedure, which took place on October 21, 2024, represents a significant advancement in Guyana’s healthcare capabilities.

The transplant team, led by Dr. Kishore Persaud, performed the surgery on a 22-year-old patient, with her identical twin sister serving as the donor.

According to GPHC, the close genetic match between identical twins made the procedure particularly smooth, with no intraoperative complications and minimal immunological risk.

The hospital confirmed that both sisters have recovered well, with the donor’s remaining kidney functioning effectively and the recipient’s new kidney showing stable health and optimal function.

Reflecting on the significance of this event, GPHC’s statement noted that, “In 1954, Dr. Joseph Murray and his team achieved a groundbreaking milestone in medical history by performing the world’s first successful human kidney transplant between identical twins.”

The statement continued, “We are thrilled to share that on October 21, 2024, the Transplant team at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), led by Dr. Kishore Persaud, has successfully completed a similar transplant between two identical sisters.”

The hospital also noted, “As the first and only certified kidney transplant center in the nation, GPHC continues to deliver life-changing procedures to its patients. Both sisters are now home and will receive follow-up care to monitor their kidney health and ensure lasting success.”

