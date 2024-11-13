Explosion at gas complex in Venezuela’s eastern region leaves 5 people injured

Reuters (November 11) – A pipeline exploded on Monday at a natural gas complex operated by Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA.UL) in the country’s Eastern Monagas state, leaving five people injured, the state company said.

Outages and accidents at PDVSA’s deteriorating facilities are common. Last month, a large fire at a crude storage tank in the country’s Western region left more than 20 people with minor burns.

Balls of fire and firefighters working to extinguish them were seen in videos and photos posted by neighbors on social media. The fire left blackened and damaged pipelines and equipment, the photos showed.

(Explosion at gas complex)