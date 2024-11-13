(Dutch-airline KLM to begin Netherlands-Guyana flights from June 2025)

Latest update November 13th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 13, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will connect Guyana to Europe with new direct flights from Amsterdam to Georgetown starting on June 4, 2025.
In a statement on Tuesday, the airline said that this new service will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays with a stopover in Sint Maarten on the outbound journey. The Airbus 330-200 aircraft for this route will offer 18 seats in World Business Class and 246 in Economy, catering to both business and leisure travelers.
The outbound KL789 flight will depart Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport at 10:00 a.m., arrive in Sint Maarten at 1:00 p.m., and then continue on to Guyana, landing at Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA at 4:35 p.m. The return flight leaves Georgetown at 5:55 p.m., arriving back in Amsterdam at 9:15 a.m. the following day.
