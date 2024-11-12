UG had graduation

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh UG throw cap an’ gown pon more than 3,500 students, an’ right away, nuff of dem think deh got one foot in a big job. But dem boys seh hold up! Graduation ain’t no automatic pass fuh employment. Dem boys lookin’ fuh people who could do more than just wave a diploma around like it’s a golden ticket.

Yuh see, dem boys done seh de thing plain: a degree is one ting, but if yuh can’t read, write, spell, and count, yuh might as well leave dat cap an’ gown hanging in de closet. It’s one ting to flash papers; it’s a whole next ting to know what yuh doing! De boss man seh graduates got to pass a lil test before dem boys even consider dem fuh a job. An’ it ain’t just any test – dem got to show dem could write a decent letter, draft up a memo dat actually make sense, balance accounts so de figures ain’t looking like alphabet soup, and fix up a spreadsheet dat wouldn’t mek yuh head spin.

Dem boys seh dis nah no UG-only job fair either. If yuh could do de work, UG or no UG, dem boys willing to give yuh a shot. But some ah dem graduates only wuk-ready in theory. How yuh gon’ work wid dem if dem can’t spell “responsibility” without missing two vowels?

An’ de ting is, plenty ah dem graduates already got steady jobs. Dem done wearing uniform – as teacher, police, soldier – so dey ain’t looking fuh no wuk. But de ones who really looking got to be serious. Dem got to prove demself, show deh can handle more than just book learning.

It mek dem boys remember de time when two friends went for a job interview. Dem boys seh two fren go fuh a big interview. De fuss fren guh in, all proud and nice, sit down in front de boss. De boss look at he resumé, ask some questions, den seh, “Imagine you on a train, an it hot inside. Wah yuh gon do?”

De fren seh, “Simple, I gon open de window.”

Boss man smile an seh, “Nice answer! But leh me ask yuh dis – if de train goin’ 100 mph an de window 2 sq ft, how much air gon blow inside in one minute?”

De fren eyes start fuh blink like he get sand in it. He can’t answer, so dem show he de door.

Now, he come out, and he tell he buddy inside de lobby wah happen, every last detail. De second fren go in now, done prepare fuh dis ‘hot train’ story.

De boss ask he de same question, “Imagine you on a train, an it hot inside. Wah yuh gon do?”

De fren seh, “I gon tek off me jacket.”

Boss seh, “But wah if it still hot?”

De fren seh, “I gon tek off me shirt too.”

Boss raise he eyebrow an ask, “An if it still hot?”

De man seh, “Boss, I gon tek off everyting if I got to – but I ain’t openin’ dat window!”

Talk half. Leff half.

