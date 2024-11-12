(Managing director of Sheriff Hospital gets honorary degree)

Latest update November 12th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 12, 2024 News
Kaieteur News-Managing Director of Sheriff General Hospital Ameir Ahmad was recently awarded an Honorary Degree from Rajiv Gandhi University of Science and Technology.
The degree is in recognition of his significant contributions to the healthcare sector in Guyana, a release from the Sherriff Group said. The Rajiv Gandhi University of Science and Technology commends Mr. Ahmad for his dedication and impactful work within the healthcare community.
“His pioneering initiatives and leadership at Sheriff General Hospital have set a new standard in healthcare delivery, emphasising innovation and comprehensive care,” the release stated.
“This honorary degree is a testament to Mr. Ahmad’s exceptional achievements and the profound impact he has made on healthcare in Guyana,” stated Professor, Dr. Jitender Singh, Medical Director/Dean of the University. “We are honored to recognize his efforts with this accolade and believe his presence at our commencement ceremony will greatly inspire our graduates.”
Under Mr. Ahmad’s guidance, Sheriff General Hospital has introduced cutting-edge medical practices and technologies, enhancing patient care and safety. His forward-thinking approach has enabled the hospital to become a cornerstone of healthcare excellence in the region.
The honorary degree will be conferred at the upcoming commencement ceremony of Rajiv Gandhi University, where Mr. Ahmad will also share insights from his extensive experience in healthcare management. Sheriff General Hospital and its staff congratulate Mr. Ahmad on this well-deserved honour and look forward to continuing to lead advancements in healthcare under his visionary leadership.
