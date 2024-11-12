Latest update November 12th, 2024 12:16 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

LNG exports continue to be a viable option

Nov 12, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor,

The viability of the export market for Guyana’s liquified natural gas (LNG) has been recently confirmed by a new report from Wood MacKenzie.

The current market price, access to shipping lanes, a shift in U.S. policy and increasing demand have positioned our country to easily make a substantial sum annually with the export of our LNG. This strategy also avoids the health, production and environmental costs associated with the conversion of the LNG into fertilizer, and increases the cash flow of the country.

The annual sum available to be had is quite substantial and the government should review the recent report by this reputable company, which supports the development of the LNG export market for Guyana.

Focusing on LNG export should be a no brainer as it provides quick access to income that can be used in lieu of loans to finance other national development projects. The billions gained from this venture will also further support the development of the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) and strengthen the long-term economic stability of our country.

It’s an easy make vs. buy decision and the country can focus its efforts on leapfrogging the energy transition mix by going straight into the renewable energy sector. Our size and energy demand allow it and we should allow the country to develop rapidly in such a responsible manner. Our ecotourism credentials will also be boosted and our energy bill will reduce to a lower level than the proposed gas to energy project price.  CRG strongly recommends taking the LNG export approach and using it to…

  1. Improve our cash flow for stronger financial performance and lower debt dependence
  2. Accelerate our clean energy mix for lower health and environmental risks.

Best regards,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

(LNG exports continue to be a viable option)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 11th, 2024

 

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Bent Street settle Back Circle 1-0 to lift Hamilton Green’s Inter-Ward Football KO C/ship

Bent Street settle Back Circle 1-0 to lift Hamilton Green’s...

Nov 12, 2024

Kaieteur Sports- After two days of fierce competition, the 2024 Hamilton Green Inter-Ward/Village Nine-a-side Knockout Football Championship concluded on Sunday with a single goal securing victory...
Read More
GVF /Republic Bank / One Guyana / ‘ B’ Division tournament ends on high note 

GVF /Republic Bank / One Guyana / ‘...

Nov 12, 2024

Savory unbeaten half-century guides Harpy Eagles to tense 2-wicket finish 

Savory unbeaten half-century guides Harpy Eagles...

Nov 12, 2024

ExxonMobil Futsal Championship quarter-finals decided

ExxonMobil Futsal Championship quarter-finals...

Nov 12, 2024

Thrilling Double Header Highlights East Bank Football Association U14 Boys League Action

Thrilling Double Header Highlights East Bank...

Nov 12, 2024

Controversies continue over selection policies of Guyana Cricket Board

Controversies continue over selection policies of...

Nov 12, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]