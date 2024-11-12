Latest update November 12th, 2024 12:16 AM
Nov 12, 2024 Letters
Dear Editor,
The viability of the export market for Guyana’s liquified natural gas (LNG) has been recently confirmed by a new report from Wood MacKenzie.
The current market price, access to shipping lanes, a shift in U.S. policy and increasing demand have positioned our country to easily make a substantial sum annually with the export of our LNG. This strategy also avoids the health, production and environmental costs associated with the conversion of the LNG into fertilizer, and increases the cash flow of the country.
The annual sum available to be had is quite substantial and the government should review the recent report by this reputable company, which supports the development of the LNG export market for Guyana.
Focusing on LNG export should be a no brainer as it provides quick access to income that can be used in lieu of loans to finance other national development projects. The billions gained from this venture will also further support the development of the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) and strengthen the long-term economic stability of our country.
It’s an easy make vs. buy decision and the country can focus its efforts on leapfrogging the energy transition mix by going straight into the renewable energy sector. Our size and energy demand allow it and we should allow the country to develop rapidly in such a responsible manner. Our ecotourism credentials will also be boosted and our energy bill will reduce to a lower level than the proposed gas to energy project price. CRG strongly recommends taking the LNG export approach and using it to…
Best regards,
Mr. Jamil Changlee
(LNG exports continue to be a viable option)
Nov 12, 2024Kaieteur Sports- After two days of fierce competition, the 2024 Hamilton Green Inter-Ward/Village Nine-a-side Knockout Football Championship concluded on Sunday with a single goal securing victory...
Nov 12, 2024
Nov 12, 2024
Nov 12, 2024
Nov 12, 2024
Nov 12, 2024
…Peeping Tom kaieteur News- A few years ago, I was at a private hospital watching the workers “clock-in” to work... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]