Chain snatcher tells court, ‘I’m a Dr. Harry patient’

Kaieteur News- A 23-year-old man, who claimed to be of unsound mind, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday to face a charge of simple larceny.
The accused, Junior Lilly, residing at Lot 29 Section B, Nabaclis, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was brought before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore, who read the charge to him.
The charge alleges that on November 4, 2024, at Cummings Street, Georgetown, Lilly stole a gold chain with a pendant valued at $200,000 from Peggy Wade. Lilly pleaded not guilty to the offence, with reason that he is receiving psychiatric therapy from Dr. Bhiro Harry. “I’m a Dr. Harry patient; I take medication,” he stated in court.
He further claimed that a clinic card was found in his side bag. However, investigators confirmed that he had no bag on him at the time of his arrest. Lilly remained firm that a bag was on him. As such, Magistrate Azore remarked, “You are very clear-minded to me,” in response to Lilly’s assertions.
The prosecutor objected to bail, citing Lilly’s previous convictions for similar offences, noting that the stolen chain had not been recovered. Lilly admitted to having been placed in lock-up at the Cove and John Police Station for assault and rape. Lilly was remanded to prison and is scheduled to return to court on December 9, 2024. According to the facts presented in court, on the day of the incident, Wade was seated next to Lilly in a 44 route minibus. Approximately 20 minutes later, as the bus stopped, Lilly exited and allegedly pulled the chain off Wade’s neck before fleeing the scene. Although Wade raised an alarm, Lilly had already made his escape. Following her report, Lilly was arrested and positively identified by Wade, leading to the charge against him.
