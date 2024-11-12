Car dealer slapped with 68 charges over $51.57M fraud

kaieteur News- Thirty-five-year-old Omeca Primo, the alleged operator of a fake car dealership, has found herself in deeper legal trouble as she now faces 68 fraud charges totalling $51.5 million.

Initially accused of defrauding customers out of $11.3 million, she is now confronted with 68 charges totalling $51,573,000 in fraudulent activities. The charges stem from her alleged scheme to deceive individuals into paying for vehicles that were never delivered.

The case was heard at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty.

During a court session last Friday, it was revealed that 55 additional charges had been added to the initial 13 charges Primo faced during her first appearance, bringing the total to 68. Primo’s attorney, Everton Singh-Lammy, requested that the charges be read on Monday citing the need for further assessment and making further bail application.

During yesterday’s proceedings, all 55 additional charges were read out in court and Primo was not required to enter a plea. The charges state that between April 27 and September 25, 2024, on Charlotte Street, Georgetown, Primo obtained $40,273,000 from 55 individuals by falsely pretending to be a car dealer operating under the name “Primo Imports and Taxi Services.” The courtroom was filled with victims of her alleged scams, many of whom were awaiting the outcome of the proceedings.

Attorney Singh-Lammy made a formal bail application on the grounds that Primo has a constitutional right to liberty, and that with the large number of charges, the trial would likely take some time to begin. “This is the third instalment being made,” Singh-Lammy confirmed.

The prosecution objected to bail once again, citing that Primo was apprehended through a police sting operation and was difficult to locate as she frequently changed her phone number, business location, and the name of her business. The prosecutor emphasized the seriousness of the case, stating, “There are 68 charges against the accused,” and highlighted the importance of protecting the rights of individuals appearing before the court.

As a result of the prosecution’s objections and concerns regarding public interest, Primo was further remanded to prison. However, Magistrate McGusty expressed concern about the possibility of an expired trial, noting that the case could not proceed until the defendant entered a plea.

“At this stage, we still have Miss Primo as the accused, and she has not yet pleaded,” the Magistrate stated. She gave the prosecution two weeks to seek legal advice on whether the charges should be considered indictable or if they should proceed with a summary disposal application. Magistrate McGusty further warned that if no decisions were made, bail could be considered at the next court appearance.

The case was adjourned, and Primo is scheduled to return to court on November 25, 2024, at 09:30 hrs for further updates and reports.

During last Friday’s proceedings, the prosecution informed the court that some of Primo’s alleged victims had begun receiving threats after speaking out about their experiences, even on social media. Prosecutors claimed these intimidation tactics were intended to deter individuals from coming forward. Additionally, they noted that Primo was allegedly using incorrect spelling variations of her name to obscure her identity.

