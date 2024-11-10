UG gets first ever Indigenous Students Society

Kaieteur News- Fostering empowerment among Indigenous students while at the same time preserving and promoting their rich culture, two friends, Alliah Simon of Pakuri Village and Sylvany Robertson of Paruima Village have joined forces to establish the first ever University of Guyana Indigenous Students Society (UGISS).

The Society which was first introduced on October 28, 2024 and held its official launched on November 6, currently has 39 registered students with an Executive body comprising of 11 Indigenous members.

In an interview with this publication, 3rd year Biology student and President of the UGISS, Sylvany Robertson said when she and Simon first started the University; they both had their own individual idea of creating a safe space for Indigenous students at the campus but were unable to get support until recently.

The student said that she met Simon at a Biology Club where they discussed and shared their ideas about how they can go about bringing the society to fruition.

“It was an equal idea… since first year, we had the same mindset but no one ever pushed us to ever go and form this club; recently, we met through Biology Club and we started talking and we just motivated ourselves to push each other and that is how we have this club,” Robertson recalled.

The young woman said that the reason behind forming this Indigenous Students Society, was that they observed throughout the years that Indigenous students in UG do needed a space for empowerment, so they created this society to help foster that.

“We knew that Indigenous students need some sort of empowerment and we also wanted all the Indigenous students knowing that we are all from the nine native nations we wanted to learn more about each other languages and different unique traditions,” the President shared.

She noted that the Society was also formed to provide Indigenous students with a home away from home. “We are planning to make a home for them, make a safe space, empower them so they can grow as leaders,” she added.

According to Robertson, their main mission is preserving the past, empowering the future. Part of their goals, she noted however, is preserving their Indigenous languages, and developing leadership among members.

She stated that preserving their native languages is important to them since they “believe that language defines who you are as an Indigenous person.”

Asked how they plan on preserving the native languages, Robertson mentioned that they will soon introduce an App similar to the Duolingo App which will comprise of all the native languages in Guyana.

Still in its planning stage and which needs research and funding, the UGISS President highlighted that they plan on having various stakeholder involved that can contribute in keeping the languages alive.

She observed that when leaving their remote homes in the Hinterland and coming to the coast to study, students tend to forget their native languages and so that is why they are pushing to preserve this aspect.

Anyone interested in joining the society, Robertson shared with this publication that that the addresses Indigenous youth representation on campus, celebrate and share Indigenous traditions, and provide a safe community for Indigenous students.

It was must be noted that any student from other ethnic backgrounds that is at the UG campus can join the Society.

Persons can be registered through their socials at Instagram @uog.ugiss and on Facebook at the University of Guyana Indigenous Students Society.

