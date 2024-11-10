Over 17,000 plastic bottles saved from entering environment through water purification project

Recover Guyana—a leading local environmental NGO has announced a major milestone in the success of the water purification project at Queen’s College. To date, this initiative has successfully saved 𝟏𝟕, 𝟕𝟏𝟒 plastic bottles from entering landfills, showcasing the impactful change made possible by this project.

In an effort to combat plastic waste and promote sustainability, Vasanna Persaud, the winner of Recover Guyana’s Shout Competition 2023 and Guyana’s National Youth Environmental Speaker, spearheaded the installation of a water purification system within Queen’s College.

This system transforms ordinary tap water into a clean, refreshing source of hydration, available to students, teachers, and visitors throughout the school day. By providing an alternative to single-use bottled water, the refill station promotes better health, well-being, and a more sustainable school environment.

In a statement, the NGO extended heartfelt congratulations to Vasanna Persaud for her leadership on this transformative project, and to her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Persaud, for their continued support in advancing this initiative.

“We also wish to acknowledge the administration, the Ministry of Education – Guyana and alumni of Queen’s College for their commitment to environmental responsibility and for embracing this change. 𝑹𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓 𝑮𝒖𝒚𝒂𝒏𝒂 𝒊𝒔 𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒃𝒍𝒚 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒊𝒃𝒍𝒆 𝒊𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒄𝒕 𝒐f 𝑽𝒂𝒔𝒂𝒏𝒏𝒂’𝒔 𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒌, 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒉 𝒈𝒓𝒆𝒘 𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝑺𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏,” Recover Guyana said in its statement.

With support from The Greater Guyana Initiative, the NGO is excited to announce that the successful project will now be expanded to another school, continuing the mission of reducing plastic waste and promoting sustainable practices across the country.

This is just the beginning, and we look forward to seeing more schools adopt similar initiatives as we move forward in creating a greener, more sustainable Guyana.

