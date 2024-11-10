First cohort of City and Guilds Welding Graduates complete course at Nations School of Technology

Kaieteur News- Nations School of Technology’s first cohort of the City and Guilds Level 1 Award in Manual Metal Arc Welding was completed on Friday November 8. The course, a brainchild of President Irfaan Ali, supported by British High Commissioner, Jane Miller, was funded by the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

The thirteen graduates will be looking to advance their careers with the newly learnt skills of MMA welding they received through their completion of this prestigious award.

The City and Guilds Level 1 Award is designed to enable candidates to demonstrate welding skills and associated underpinning knowledge typically found in the industry to a level that will enable them to complete welded joints in simple welding positions and prepare them to work in the industry.

For over 140 years, City and Guilds has worked with people, organisations and economies to help them identify and develop the skills needed to thrive, focusing on the life changing link between skills development, social mobility, prosperity and success.

In 2025, Nations intends to run the Levels 2 and 3 welding courses which will further develop candidates’ abilities to perform welds in the vertical and overhead positions better enabling them to seek careers in the fabrication, oil and gas and construction industries.

Liam O’Toole, Director of Nations School of Technology, stated “We are very thankful to His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali for his vision, support and guidance over the past 18 months as we worked to develop the course and offer it locally in partnership with TGY Industrial. His Excellency and the Government of Guyana has offered thousands of scholarships to Guyanese interested in developing the skills in welding. We are thrilled to be offering Internationally Accredited vocational training courses in Guyana and help play a role in developing the human resources needed to service the growing industrial, mining, agriculture and energy sectors in Guyana.”

(First cohort of City and Guilds Welding Graduates complete course at Nations School of Technology)