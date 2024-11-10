Common causes of skin disorders

Source: (Healthline.com)

Kaieteur News- Numerous health conditions and lifestyle factors can also lead to the development of certain skin disorders. Some skin conditions have no known cause. Here are some common reasons for some well known skin disorders

Inflammatory bowel disease

Inflammatory bowel disease is a term for a group of intestinal disorders that cause prolonged inflammation of the digestive tract. These bowel-related disorders often cause skin problems.

Some rugs used to treat these diseases may increase the chance of developing psoriasis.

Diabetes

Many people with diabetes experience a skin problem due to their condition at some point. Some of these skin disorders only affect people with diabetes. Others occur more frequently in people with diabetes because the disease increases the risk of infection and blood circulation problems.

Diabetes-related skin conditions include: bacterial infections, such as boils, styes, and folliculitis; fungal infections, such as athlete’s foot, ringworm, and yeast infections, acanthosis nigricans, diabetic blisters, diabetic dermopathy, digital sclerosis.

Lupus

Lupus is a chronic inflammatory disease that can damage the skin, joints, or organs inside the body. Common skin problems that occur from lupus include; a red, butterfly-shaped rash on the cheeks and nose, round lesions on the face and head, thick, red, scaly lesions, red, ring-shaped lesions on body parts exposed to sunlight, flat rash on the face and body that looks like a sunburn, vasculitis, which is red, purple, or black spots on the fingers and toes, sores inside the mouth and nose and tiny red spots on the legs.

Pregnancy

Pregnancy causes significant changes in hormone levels that may lead to skin problems. Preexisting skin problems may change or get worse during pregnancy. Most skin conditions that arise during pregnancy go away after the baby is born. Others require medical attention during pregnancy.

Common skin conditions caused by pregnancy include: stretch marks, melasma, pemphigoid, pruritic urticarial papules and plaques (polymorphic eruption of pregnancy), and eczema.

Stress

Stress can cause hormonal imbalances, which may trigger or aggravate skin disorders. Stress-related skin problems include:eczema, psoriasis, acne, rosacea, ichthyosis, vitiligo, hives, seborrheic dermatitis, alopecia areata.

Sun

The sun can cause many different skin disorders. Some conditions are common and harmless, while others are rare or life threatening. Knowing if the sun causes or worsens your skin disorder is important for treating it properly.Sunlight exposure may cause or aggravate moles and wrinkles.

Treating skin disorders

Many skin disorders are treatable. Common treatment methods for skin conditions include: antihistamines; medicated creams and ointments; antibiotics; steroid injections; laser therapy; targeted prescription medications and biologics.

Skin flare-ups

Not all skin disorders respond to treatment, and some conditions go away without treatment.

People with permanent skin conditions often go through periods of severe symptom flares. Sometimes people are able to force incurable conditions into remission. However, most skin conditions reappear due to certain triggers, such as stress or illness.

You can often treat skin disorders that are temporary and cosmetic with: medicated makeup, over-the-counter (OTC) skin care products, good hygiene practices and small lifestyle adjustments, such as making certain dietary changes

Preventing skin disorders

Certain skin disorders aren’t preventable, including genetic conditions and some skin problems due to other illnesses. However, it’s possible to prevent some skin disorders.

Noncontagious skin disorders

Noninfectious skin disorders, such as acne and atopic dermatitis, are sometimes preventable. Prevention techniques vary depending on the condition. Here are some tips for preventing some noninfectious skin disorders:

. Wash your face with a gentle cleanser and water every day.

Use moisturizer.

Avoid environmental and dietary allergens.

Avoid contact with harsh chemicals or other irritants.

Sleep for at least 7 hours each night, as many skin conditions can worsen due to lack of sleep.

Drink plenty of water.

Eat a balanced diet.

Protect your skin from excessive cold, heat, and wind.

Learning about proper skin care and treatment for skin disorders can be very important for skin health. Some conditions require a doctor’s attention, while you can address others safely at home.

You should learn about your symptoms or condition and talk with a doctor to determine the best treatment methods.

What skin conditions affect mental health?

Having a skin condition can be distressing. You may experience itching or pain, and if the rash is visible, it can be distressing.

All this can have a negative impact on mental health. That said, researchers also believe there may be a biological link between stress and other psychological problems and skin symptoms such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, itching, hives, and more.

In addition, there are diseases, such as Lupus, that affect both the brain and the skin, causing both mood and skin-related symptoms.

What skin conditions cannot be cured?

A few examples of chronic skin conditions include rosacea, psoriasis, and vitiligo. While these conditions can’t be cured, there are treatments that can help manage symptoms.

Different types of conditions affect the skin. Some are chronic, while others are temporary. Some conditions may be painful or uncomfortable, but they’re not dangerous. Other conditions, such as skin cancer, can be life threatening.

The treatment for each depends on the specific cause. If you experience any new or unusual skin symptoms, it’s a good idea to have them evaluated by a doctor.

