Two charged for faking multi-million-dollar robbery

Kaieteur News-Two men were on Friday charged for faking a $10.2 million robbery.

The defendants, Paramdeo Victor of Rosignol, West Coast Berbice (WBC) and Cornell Taylor of Ithaca, WCB appeared at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Allan Wilson.

They were charged with simple larceny and making a false report. According to police the men were not required to enter a plea for the offence.

However, the victim, a jeweller from Rosignol, requested not to provide any evidence against Victor since he returned all of the cash.

Despite his request, Magistrate Wilson did not discontinue the case but granted Victor $150,000 bail for the simple larceny charge and adjourned the matter for December 13, 2024 as the relevant authorities seek advice from Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Shalimar Ali Hack.

Meanwhile, Victor pleaded guilty to making a false report and was fined $30,000 or spend 18 months behind bars.

Prior to his court appearance, police said in a statement that Victor visited the Mahaica Police Station at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday to report that he was robbed of $10,250,000 by three men with guns, wearing ski masks and dark clothing, at Unity, Mahaica Old Road, at about 11:00 a.m. the said day.

Victor told the police that he was driving and taking the cash to Rosignol after receiving it from a cambio on King Street, Georgetown. According to the police, he claimed the gunmen forced him off the road with another car before robbing him. The police said Victor also claimed that the money belonged to a jeweller from Rosignol and he was transporting the cash for that person. However, after being questioned by the CID ranks, it was suspected that Victor’s claims were fictitious, which led to further questioning.

The police said that Victor later confessed that he had made a false report, and that he staged the robbery to steal the money from the owner of the money.

Police said Victor then took the ranks to a certain area of his car and removed the $2 million that he had hidden. He further revealed that the other amount was with his accomplice at Ithaca Village, West Bank Berbice.

Police said that about 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday ranks travelled with Victor to Ithaca, then back to his (Victor’s) residence at Rosignol and located $6 million cash in a black plastic bag hidden in a washing machine. Police at the time were looking for the alleged accomplice, Cornell Taylor, also known as ‘Rasta Man’, as well as the remaining cash.

(Two charged for faking multi-million-dollar robbery)