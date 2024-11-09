Teen beaten and shot after friend robs woman of hand bag

Kaieteur News- A 14-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to his chest on Thursday night, after someone discharged a round at him while he was being beaten at Durban Park, Georgetown.

The teenager, who is a Form three student, was beaten and shot after his friend, who has been only identified as ‘Ranks’ robbed a woman of her handbag with a cutlass on Charlotte Street, Georgetown.

The beating and shooting incident occurred at about 22:40h.

Police reported that the 14-year-old boy disclosed that he was walking with his friend ‘Ranks’, who resides at ‘B’ Field Sophia, when they saw a female walking on Charlotte Street. ‘Ranks’ reportedly approached the female, pulled out a cutlass from the waist of his pants and took away her handbag.

During the robbery, public-spirited citizens noticed and began to chase the duo, who ran south on Albert Street.

Following that, ‘Ranks’ escaped in an unknown direction, while the victim turned east on South Road.

Police reported, “Persons continued to give chase, and the 14-year-old said he then ran towards the Durban Park area, where the said persons apprehended him.”

The boy told police that several men began to cuff and kick him, when he heard a loud explosion and felt a burning sensation in the left side of his chest.

Thereafter, the men who were beating the teen made good their escape, while other public-spirited persons went to his assistance and summoned police.

The 14-year-old was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was examined by a doctor and admitted as a patient in the Male Medical Ward, suffering from a gunshot wound in his chest.

His condition is listed as stable.

“Police made efforts to locate ‘Ranks’ and the female Caucasian, as well as the men who allegedly beat and shot the 14-year-old, but (was) without success,” police said.

Several persons were questioned, and the scene was processed.

Investigations are ongoing.

