Latest update November 9th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Teen beaten and shot after friend robs woman of hand bag

Nov 09, 2024 News

Teen beaten and shot after friend robs woman of hand bag

Teen beaten and shot after friend robs woman of hand bag

Kaieteur News- A 14-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to his chest on Thursday night, after someone discharged a round at him while he was being beaten at Durban Park, Georgetown.

The teenager, who is a Form three student, was beaten and shot after his friend, who has been only identified as ‘Ranks’ robbed a woman of her handbag with a cutlass on Charlotte Street, Georgetown.

The beating and shooting incident occurred at about 22:40h.

Police reported that the 14-year-old boy disclosed that he was walking with his friend ‘Ranks’, who resides at ‘B’ Field Sophia, when they saw a female walking on Charlotte Street. ‘Ranks’ reportedly approached the female, pulled out a cutlass from the waist of his pants and took away her handbag.

During the robbery, public-spirited citizens noticed and began to chase the duo, who ran south on Albert Street.

Following that, ‘Ranks’ escaped in an unknown direction, while the victim turned east on South Road.

Police reported, “Persons continued to give chase, and the 14-year-old said he then ran towards the Durban Park area, where the said persons apprehended him.”

The boy told police that several men began to cuff and kick him, when he heard a loud explosion and felt a burning sensation in the left side of his chest.

Thereafter, the men who were beating the teen made good their escape, while other public-spirited persons went to his assistance and summoned police.

The 14-year-old was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was examined by a doctor and admitted as a patient in the Male Medical Ward, suffering from a gunshot wound in his chest.

His condition is listed as stable.

“Police made efforts to locate ‘Ranks’ and the female Caucasian, as well as the men who allegedly beat and shot the 14-year-old, but (was) without success,” police said.

Several persons were questioned, and the scene was processed.

Investigations are ongoing.

(Teen beaten and shot after friend robs woman of hand bag)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 8th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Arch rivals Harpy Eagles, Red Force square off with eye on weather 

Arch rivals Harpy Eagles, Red Force square off with eye on weather 

Nov 09, 2024

2024 CWI Men’s CG United Super50 Championships…  Kaieteur Sports- With mother-nature having her way following the start of this year’s Regional Super50 Men’s Championships,...
Read More
West Indies Announce Dynamic Squad for Barbados Games of ‘Rivalry’ T20I Series Against England

West Indies Announce Dynamic Squad for Barbados...

Nov 09, 2024

Eight matches billed for this weekend as Republic Bank U18 Football League continues 

Eight matches billed for this weekend as Republic...

Nov 09, 2024

Rosignol Secondary School celebrates CSEC Physical Education Graduates students 

Rosignol Secondary School celebrates CSEC...

Nov 09, 2024

GSLT20 tickets to be sold in E’bo and Berbice

GSLT20 tickets to be sold in E’bo and Berbice

Nov 09, 2024

Semi-final round moved to next Wednesday, final set for Saturday

Semi-final round moved to next Wednesday, final...

Nov 09, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]