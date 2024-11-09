QC Students top Caribbean at CSEC, CAPE

Kaieteur News- Two Queen’s College (QC) students have topped the Caribbean region at both the Caribbean Secondary Education Certification (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) this year, the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) revealed.

Making the announcement on Friday was Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand who stated that Dave Chowtie was named the most outstanding overall student for CSEC and copped the award for the most outstanding student in Humanities.

Aniyah Couchman was named the most outstanding overall student at the CAPE level and was awarded the most outstanding student in Natural Sciences.

Kaieteur News understands that this is the sixth consecutive year –from 2019 to 2024- that Guyana has topped the Caribbean region at both examinations.

In addition to those awards, Minister Manickchand announced that Asiyah Karim of the I.S.A. Islamic School is the Caribbean’s most outstanding student in Business at the CSEC level, while Venisha Lall of the Anna Regina Secondary School was named by CXC as the most outstanding student in Technical and Vocational studies.

At the CXC level also, it was announced that Chitra Parbhu of the Saraswati Vidya Niketan School was named the most outstanding student in Sciences and Carlana Alexander of St. Rose’s High School was awarded the most outstanding in CSEC Agricultural Science Double Award.

Noting the Education Ministry will soon release the full list of subjects the students secured, the minister expressed, “I’m very, very happy to announce that, as you can see we have students from very many different schools. No one school dominating which may speak to our equity and equality that we are trying to roll out and implement. Congratulations to all these students, congratulation to their teachers, I thank them very much and congratulation to parents and family structures who supported these students all the way through.”

