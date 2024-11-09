Mahaicony to get $185M fire station

Kaieteur News- Mahaicony in Region Five is set to get a fire station for the first time, which is estimated to cost government $185,427,248.

The project which is being undertaken by the Ministry of Home Affairs was opened recently at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) and has attracted 37 bidders.

The companies that submitted bids are: Westbrook Caribbean Inc. – $159,796,780; R&M Mining Investments Project Inc. – $182,729,481; Permaul Trading & Distribution – $218,930,862; Guybiz Establishment – $182,622,758; AYN Construction & General Services – $167,432,031; BM Property Investment Inc. – $226,439,390; Metal & Fabrication Ink – $183,741,678; DBL Group Inc. – $ 171,705,734; B&N Construction Services Inc. – $186,570,157; 4S Security & Building Enterprise – $182,042,001; D Chowkai & Sons Construction – $172,041,258; NP Contracting & Transportation Services – $ 179,658,108; Extermax Pest Control – $ 168,899,015; KP Engineering – $168,130,986; Sovereignty Investments Construction Services (SICS Builders) – $181,380,812; K&S General Contractors Inc. – $170,913,000; Nardeo Chaitram Welding & Fabrication & General Construction; Evergreen Construction – $ 172,266,500; Construct It Inc. – $184,449,405; Prosperity Investment Inc. – $183,895,851; Modern Construction & Trucking Service – $168,541,888; Advance Engineering – $204,664,734; and Surajpaul Balkaran & Sons Construction – $150,293,450.

Further, Dimitri Construction Services & Supplies – $211,421,826; K&K Boat Building Construction & General Supplies – $170,170,303; Sheriff Construction Inc. – $177,591,384; Dundas Construction Inc. – $145,800,000; Emerald’s General Contracting & Distributors – $194,268,894; Urban Edge Builders Inc. – $174,277,404; H&S Contracting Services – $168,899,015; KNV Designs, Construction & Supplies – $164,646,666; Green State Oil & Gas Services Inc.; Blue Print Builders Inc. – $182,707,704; CAJ Construction Firm – $172,966,350; S&K Construction/Consultancy Services & General Supplies Inc. – $179,892,994; Navin & Sons Construction – $193,686,474; and Wazeer Khan & Sons Construction – $175,330,860 have also applied.

This publication understands that the fire station is set to benefit the community and surrounding areas since it would improve the response time to fire at Mahaicony and neighbouring communities. Currently the closest fire stations supporting the Mahaicony area come from Mahaica and Onverwagt, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

The government announced that this year it intends to build a number of new fire stations across various areas in the country. Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh during the presentation of the 2024 National Budget said the government has always been committed to improving the capacity of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) to discharge its important mandate.

More recent times have, however, reiterated how important it is for GFS to be in a state of constant readiness to respond to any threat of loss of property or endangerment of person, he added.

