(Clerk on $600k bail following embezzlement charges)

Latest update November 9th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 09, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- A 19-year-old woman was on Friday placed on $600,000 bail when she appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer 12 counts of embezzlement charges.
The accused, Selena Samuels, of Lot 230 Good Intent, West Bank Demerara (WDB) is accused of embezzling $1.4M between March 14 and April 2, 2024 while working as a clerk at Beacon Roti located on Sheriff Street, Georgetown.
The charges allege that Samuels fraudulently used funds from the business entrusted to her, for her personal use during her employment. She was reportedly responsible for managing the businesses’ petty cash and daily sales takings.
According to the police facts presented in court, Samuels failed to submit the required daily cash reports, prompting the business owner to conduct an audit. The audit revealed that $1,451,360 was missing and unaccounted for. Following the discovery, a report was made, and Samuels was arrested.
In a statement to the police, the young woman reportedly confessed to stealing the money and promised to repay it, although she has not yet done so.
During the court session, Prosecutor Sean Williams objected to bail, emphasizing the seriousness of the offense. He noted that Samuels had been previously reported to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) but had failed to appear when required. Williams also highlighted her admission of guilt during questioning, urging the court to consider the substantial sum involved in the embezzlement.
However, Magistrate Faith McGusty ruled that Samuels had voluntarily appeared in court and granted her bail. Bail was set at $50,000 for each of the 12 charges, totalling $600,000. Samuels was also ordered to report to the CID headquarters as a condition of her bail. She is scheduled to return to court on November 27, 2024, for further proceedings.
