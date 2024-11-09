22 died in motor lorry accidents this year – Home Affairs Ministry

Kaieteur News- Twenty-two persons have lost their lives in motor lorry accidents so far this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs reported.

A press statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday highlighted that the number of fatalities as a result of motor lorry accidents has decreased slightly in 2024. From January 1 to November 2, 22 deaths have been recorded, compared to 24 during the same period in 2023.

In an effort to enhance road safety and reduce traffic accidents; the Ministry of Home Affairs has launched the “Do The Right Thing” campaign for Road Safety Month 2024.

The initiative is a collaborative effort with the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the National Road Safety Council, AKT Motorcycles/Unicomer, Ansa McAl, and other key stakeholders.

“This initiative aims to raise awareness among drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians about the importance of responsible road use to prevent accidents and save lives,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said on its Facebook page.

The ministry said that a key message of the campaign is the importance of exercising caution around large trucks, which have significant blind spots that limit drivers’ visibility of other road users.

The Ministry also explained the ‘blind spots,’ where other vehicles and pedestrians are less visible to truck drivers.

“These zones, located at the sides, front, and rear of trucks, pose a heightened risk for anyone who inadvertently travels or walks within them,” Ministry of Home Affairs explained in the press release.

The Ministry of Home Affairs urges all road users to “Do the Right Thing” by staying vigilant, avoiding blind spots whenever possible, and respecting the limitations of large vehicles. Keeping out of truck blind spots is a simple but crucial step toward making the roads safer for everyone. As we observe Road Safety Month, let us unite in our efforts to create a safer environment on our roads. Remember, knowing and avoiding blind spots can save lives.

The Ministry further stated, “As we observe Road Safety Month, let us come together to create a safer environment on our roads. Remember, knowing and avoiding blind spots can save lives.”

