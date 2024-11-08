Latest update November 8th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Sod turned to construct $1.3B Nismes Secondary School

Nov 08, 2024 News

Sod turned to construct $1.3B Nismes Secondary School

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand alongside her team, the contractor and officials from the Region turning the sod for the Nismes Secondary School.

Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Education on Thursday turned the sod to officially start the construction of the $1.3 billion secondary school at Nismes on the West Bank of Demerara, Region Three.

Kaieteur News understands that bids were opened a few months ago and 20 contractors had applied for the contract. The project which will be done in five lots was awarded last month through the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. According to information released by the ministry on Thursday, the project will cost $1,336,166,784 and noted that it is an essential part of the government’s commitment to enhancing educational facilities and expanding access to quality learning environments across Guyana.

The school which will benefit students from Nismes to La Grange areas will be equipped to meet the needs of students, supporting the region’s dedication to educational excellence, and a further step towards achieving Universal Secondary Education, the ministry said. This publication understands that Nismes Secondary is one of several new secondary schools which will be constructed in Region Three.

Sod turned to construct $1.3B Nismes Secondary School

An artist impression of the Nismes Secondary School.

The contractors undertaking the $1.3 billion project are as follow: ECS Construction & General Supplies – Lot 1 for $237,050,110; ECS Construction & General Supplies – Lot 2 for $237,427,608; JK Enterprise Inc. – Lot 3 for $392,372,526; Mason’s Innovative Construction & General Supply – Lot 4 for $154,448,800; and Lot 5 will be executed by R&R General Construction & Supplies for $314,867,740.

According to the Education Ministry, Lots 1, 2, 3 and 5 is expected to be completed in eight months, while Lot 4 will be completed in three months’ time. Quoted by the ministry, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand at the sod-turning ceremony said that regardless of locations, her government is committed in building schools to ensure students have access to an education.

“We set about immediately looking to see how we can build secondary schools with the view that every single child in this country – whether you’re from Georgetown or you’re from here on the West Bank, or you’re from the deep hinterland or you live on a mountaintop – you must be able to access a secondary education,” she told the gathering.

Sod turned to construct $1.3B Nismes Secondary School

Sod turned to construct $1.3B Nismes Secondary School

It was shared by the minister that the current location where the school will be built belonged to One Communications, and for this, she expressed appreciation towards the corporation for donating a portion of land for this project. “I have to say that after negotiations, they’ve been very kind to say they’re going to give us that piece of land, and I so want to recognize One Communications for donating a piece of land to the secondary education of the children of the West Bank,” she acknowledged.

At a commissioning ceremony for a primary school last year September, President Irfaan Ali had announced the plans for the secondary school at Nismes and one for Crane. During his speech at the time, he said the Education Ministry had completed a very important document, that is an infrastructure analysis based on population and students, and which identifies what additional infrastructure is needed based on demand of the education system.

President Ali had mentioned that one of the reasons behind building such infrastructures is that in these areas, there are new housing communities being opened, and so this is creating demands in sectors such as education. In achieving universal secondary education, Minister Manickchand noted on numerous occasions that some 26 secondary schools are being erected across the country. The ministry was allocated this year, some $74.4 billion towards the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities across the country among other projects.

(Sod turned to construct $1.3B Nismes Secondary School)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 6th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

CWI Cricket West Indies suspends Alzarri Joseph for two matches

CWI Cricket West Indies suspends Alzarri Joseph for two matches

Nov 08, 2024

Bridgetown, Barbados – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has imposed a two-match suspension on fast bowler Alzarri Joseph following an on-field incident during the 3rd CG United ODI at the Kensington...
Read More
ExxonMobil Futsal Championship heats up in Linden

ExxonMobil Futsal Championship heats up in Linden

Nov 08, 2024

Harpy Eagles left frustrated by weather once again in Super50 Cup no-result against Scorpions

Harpy Eagles left frustrated by weather once...

Nov 08, 2024

Lennox Blackmore National Intermediate C/ship shifted to Six Head Gym

Lennox Blackmore National Intermediate C/ship...

Nov 08, 2024

All-round Jaguars clinch 3-wicket win over Pitbulls 

All-round Jaguars clinch 3-wicket win over...

Nov 08, 2024

GSLT20 ticket sales begin tomorrow at the local box office

GSLT20 ticket sales begin tomorrow at the local...

Nov 08, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]