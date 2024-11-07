Latest update November 7th, 2024 1:00 AM

Pres. Ali congratulates Trump on historic reelection 

Nov 07, 2024

Pres. Ali congratulates Trump on historic reelection 

President-elect, Donald Trump  (Pres. Ali congratulates Trump on historic reelection )

Kaieteur News- President Irfaan Ali on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his reelection as President of the United States.

In a terse statement posted on his official Facebook Page, President Ali said he looks forward to working with Trump. “I extend heartfelt congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump on his victory in Tuesday’s election in the United States. Guyana looks forward to working closely with the incoming administration to further strengthen the already robust ties between our two nations”, the statement read.

Trump secured the U.S. presidency on Wednesday in a comeback victory four years after he was voted out of the White House, as tens of millions of voters embraced a vision of leadership likely to test democratic institutions at home and relations abroad. Trump, 78, recaptured the White House comfortably after a campaign marked by dark rhetoric that deepened the polarization in the country, prevailing after two attempts on his life and a late decision by Democrats to run Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race in July.

(Pres. Ali congratulates Trump  on historic reelection)

