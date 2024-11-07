Girl 15, survives after run over by truck

Kaieteur News- A 15-year-old girl miraculously survived on Wednesday after a truck ran over her at Kaneville/Samatta Point main access road, East Bank Demerara.

The accident that almost took her life was captured on camera and went viral after it was shared across social media platforms. Initial reports were that she did not survive. However, later in the afternoon, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) informed the public that she is alive.

Police did not divulge her name but identified her only as a 15-year-old pedestrian of Kaneville, EBD. She is reportedly in a stable condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The accident occurred at around 09:20 hrs, at the junction of Grove Public Road (EBD)”, police said.

As truck approached the Jimbo Bridge junction, it stopped behind another truck, to allow vehicles to proceed west out of the Samatta Point Access Road. The teen proceeded to cross the road at the same time the truck in front drove off. The other truck behind pulled off too and ended up hitting, and running her over. Persons alerted the driver and he immediately stopped the truck.

Police said, persons at the scene removed her from underneath and called an ambulance. She was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Center, where doctors assessed her condition before referring her to GPHC. “An emergency surgery was performed on her hip”, Police reported. The truck driver is in police custody.

(Girl 15, survives after run over by truck)