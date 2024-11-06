Woman seeks justice after husband found dead at Port Kaituma

Kaieteur News- A 31-year-old woman is now at her wits end, after she received a call on Saturday last that her 39-year-old husband was found dead on a trail at Eight Miles, Port Kaituma, Region One.

The dead man has been identified as Samuel Sugrim.

During an interview with this publication, the deceased’s wife, Darshanie Mahase related that her husband went to do gold mining work in Port Kaituma for six weeks. She said that on November 2, 2024, she received news from her husband’s workplace that he was found dead and his body was in advanced state of decomposition. Sugrim’s body was also buried at the time which she received the information.

The woman said that her husband used to call her every day while he was in Port Kaituma and that their final call conversation was on Thursday. She said they want justice for him, “because he can’t go down just like that, because he is a person that does work and go and come back… He was the breadwinner for our home… I don’t know what I will do now.”

The woman said that an autopsy was done on the body, however the cause of death showed, undetermined. Meanwhile, Kaieteur News reached out to Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum for a comment on the issue but was unsuccessful. Contact was also made to Region One Commander Krisha Ramana, who told this publication that a report would be issued on the matter.

(Woman seeks justice after husband found dead at Port Kaituma)