Tenants move out with landlord’s furniture

Kaieteur News- A 66-year-old man has reportedly lodged a report with the Blairmount Police Station, West Coast Berbice (WCB) after his tenants, a man and his common-law-wife, disappeared with all of his furniture and two months’ rent.

The landlord, 66-year-old Freddy Persaud, told Kaieteur News that he has no idea where the couple went with his furniture and outstanding rent.

“They blocked me, I can’t get in contact with them, they blocked me on WhatsApp too,” Persaud told Kaieteur News.

Persaud disclosed that the duo not only took his furniture but also damaged the ones they chose to leave behind. The landlord claimed that he rented his furnished No. 44 Village, WCB property to the couple for $25,000 monthly.

He disclosed that the couple discretely left his property on October 27, 2024. The man said he had no issue with the tenants but that they owed him two months’ rent.

Persaud lives in the same yard where the tenants rented the property.

“Me ain’t no when dem gone,” the man said noting that he observed the door to the rented property was wide open. Finding it strange, Persaud ventured to the front of the yard and observed that the house was empty, bare old, broken furniture. His property was also damaged.

“Dem bruk am… all dem thing and dem carry way meh wardrobe and dem table and chair and dem bed and mattress and suh,” he told Kaieteur News.

Persaud said that after alerting others that the couple stole the furniture from him, he was informed that the duo stole from their previous landlords.

“Like is a thing dem does do,” he remarked.

