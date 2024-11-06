Ruimveldt man shot in legs by neighbour while at shop

Kaieteur News- A 36-year-old man was shot on Sunday in both legs by his neighbour while consuming alcohol at a shop located at Riverview, Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The injured man has been identified as Sahir Hussein.

Hussein, who also lives in Ruimveldt, Georgetown, told Kaieteur News that the incident occurred between 21:00hrs and 21:30hrs and that the accused has been arrested.

During an interview, the injured man explained that he was at his cousin’s shop when the accused was at another shop located nearby. The accused was reportedly drunk and behaving disorderly when the shooting took place.

Hussein explained that he heard the accused telling his girlfriend to pass him his gun. “… He girl bring out he gun and give he and he start shooting up in the air and start shooting all over, me ain’t even know I get shoot, all I feel is me pants get wet,” the injured man recalled.

Following the shooting, the police were called and the accused was arrested.

Hussein was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted as a patient. He was discharged on Tuesday after which he made a report to the Ruimveldt Police Station.

The injured man told Kaieteur News that Sunday’s incident was not the first of its kind. He said the accused and other persons would from time to time discharge their loaded firearms into the air.

“Them shooting up every day and all the time them get one setta gun and nobody doing nothing… the police, nobody doing nothing,” he said adding, “Every night, every day them shooting up, I want know how gun get like duh.”

(Ruimveldt man shot in legs by neighbour while at shop)