Latest update November 6th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man stabbed by drinking buddy after fight

Nov 06, 2024 News

Man stabbed by drinking buddy after fight

A screengrab of the fight between the two men (Man stabbed by drinking buddy after fight)

Kaieteur News-A man was stabbed 10 times by his drinking buddy on Saturday following a fight over rum at Kwakwani, Region 10.

Police identified the victim as Lancelot Captain, a 28-year-old labourer of Kwakwani Park, Upper Berbice River, Region 10.

The suspect, Orlando Towler, was arrested and was slated to appear in court yesterday. It’s unclear if he attended court but according to reports, Captain had attacked the suspect while they were drinking high wine in the company of others at the Kwakwani ballfield. The incident occurred at about 13:00h.

Police said that the suspect picked up his high wine because Captain was drinking too much.

“An argument ensued between the two, during which the suspect armed himself with a knife, pursued the victim, and dealt him a total of ten stab wounds about his body before making good his escape,” police said.

The victim was rushed subsequently to the Kwakwani Hospital Complex, where he was admitted before he being transferred to the Linden Hospital. His condition is listed as serious but stable.

(Man stabbed by drinking buddy after fight)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November. 4th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Persaud dominates with Historic 13th Title

Persaud dominates with Historic 13th Title

Nov 06, 2024

…Sukhram shines as Women’s Champion Kaieteur Sports – The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) wrapped up a memorable Brava Guyana Open 2024 on Sunday, crowning one of the most successful editions in...
Read More
Fifties from Imlach, Nandu see Harpy Eagles to first win 

Fifties from Imlach, Nandu see Harpy Eagles to...

Nov 06, 2024

Dottin among nominees for ICC Women’s Player of the Month for October

Dottin among nominees for ICC Women’s Player of...

Nov 06, 2024

Steve Bacchus is new 10×10 Draughts Champion

Steve Bacchus is new 10×10 Draughts Champion

Nov 06, 2024

GBF Elite 16 returns tonight

GBF Elite 16 returns tonight

Nov 06, 2024

GBA to stage annual Lennox Blackmore National Intermediate Championship November 8th-10th

GBA to stage annual Lennox Blackmore National...

Nov 06, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]