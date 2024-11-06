Man stabbed by drinking buddy after fight

Kaieteur News-A man was stabbed 10 times by his drinking buddy on Saturday following a fight over rum at Kwakwani, Region 10.

Police identified the victim as Lancelot Captain, a 28-year-old labourer of Kwakwani Park, Upper Berbice River, Region 10.

The suspect, Orlando Towler, was arrested and was slated to appear in court yesterday. It’s unclear if he attended court but according to reports, Captain had attacked the suspect while they were drinking high wine in the company of others at the Kwakwani ballfield. The incident occurred at about 13:00h.

Police said that the suspect picked up his high wine because Captain was drinking too much.

“An argument ensued between the two, during which the suspect armed himself with a knife, pursued the victim, and dealt him a total of ten stab wounds about his body before making good his escape,” police said.

The victim was rushed subsequently to the Kwakwani Hospital Complex, where he was admitted before he being transferred to the Linden Hospital. His condition is listed as serious but stable.

(Man stabbed by drinking buddy after fight)