GBF Elite 16 returns tonight

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) Elite 16 tournament returns tonight to the National Gymnasium, promising fans another exciting evening of hoops action with a doubleheader that bounces off at 7:15 pm.

Opening the night, Eagles will take on the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) in what promises to be an intense showdown.

Following this, fans will be treated to a fierce battle as Kobras face off against Block 22 Flames from Linden.

The Elite 16 tournament serves as a dynamic precursor to the highly anticipated One Guyana Basketball League, an initiative aimed at uniting the country’s best basketball talents under one roof.

According to Michael Singh, president of the GBF, the Elite 16 tournament not only builds anticipation for the upcoming league but also serves to sharpen players’ skills across all regions of Guyana.

The tournament will award a cash prize of $300,000 to the champions, with additional prizes for second ($100,000) and third place ($50,000), as well as a $25,000 MVP prize.

The tournament brings together a rich mix of players from Bartica, Linden, Georgetown, and Berbice, fostering a spirit of regional unity and healthy competition. It offers players a chance to elevate their game and gain exposure, especially as Guyana prepares to expand its basketball footprint on the national stage.

Meanwhile, the tournament continues on November 9 with another doubleheader, featuring matchups between the Mambas and Kwakwani Untouchables, followed by a showdown between Victory Valley Royals and Guardians.

More games are scheduled for November 13, when Amelia’s Ward Jets go up against Pacesetters, while Retrieve Raiders face off with Trojans.

On November 16, the Colts will face the winner of the Eagles vs. Guyana Defence Force matchup, while the Ravens will go head-to-head with the winner of the Kobras vs. Block 22 clash.

Looking ahead, the winner of Game 5 will meet the Game 7 victor, while the winners from Games 6 and 8 will battle on November 20.

The tournament’s crescendo arrives with the grand finale on November 30, where the champions will be crowned.

In the opening games of the championship on Saturday last, Colts dominated with an impressive 88-56 win over the New Amsterdam Warriors, while Ravens secured a 67-41 victory over the Nets, setting a high standard for the rest of the tournament.