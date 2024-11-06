Father of abducted ex-cop believes son is dead

Kaieteur News- The 59-year-old father of an abducted former police officer believes his son is dead. Following new information from multiple sources, he has concluded that his son, who was kidnapped on May 7, 2024 at Church of God Road, Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD) is no longer alive.

The abducted man has been identified as 36-year-old Delon Alexander. Police issued wanted bulletins last week for 42-year-old Mark Cromwell also called ‘Diamond/ Demon’ and 28-year-old Kevral Hatton called, ‘Smokey’ for their connection in the abduction case. Persons with information about the whereabouts of the duo are asked to contact police on telephone numbers, 227-1149, 225-8196, 227-1611, 268-2328/268-2329226—3405, 225-6978, 333-3876.

During an interview with Kaieteur News, the father of the victim, Lindon Alexander revealed some information he received, which led to the abduction of his son. The father of six recalled that in 2023, Alexander and the owner of a gold mining company traveled to Linden, where they had encountered a man. An argument reportedly broke out between the two men during this confrontation. “(The boss) told my son to let duh man come out my yard … and my son tell him to get out of the yard,” Alexander told Kaieteur News. Months later, the said man Alexander had confronted in Linden reportedly asked him ‘where is the boss,’ to which he responded, ‘what you want with the boss,’ the father recalled. Following that, the father alleged that an argument ensued between them and the man reportedly threatened Alexander that “he is going to deal with him.”

On May 7, 2024, the father said Alexander carried out some business, and went to a bakery to purchase some items. Upon exiting the bakery, it is claimed that his son was in an argument with two men. “While he went going out of the bakery, he and two men were having a fight outside,” the father related. He told this newspaper that when he initially heard of the news that his was missing, he did not take it serious.

“I say in my mind, ‘maybe he mussy gone somewhere but when two days come you know,” the missing man’s father said. Nevertheless, the man expressed that he and his son shared a very close relationship, and on the day Alexander went missing, they had conversed via messages on WhatsApp. “Me and my son had a very, very close relationship,” the man said as he held back tears.

He continued, “I lose him, he gone…I telling you personally a lot of people give me insight, I don’t have that feeling no more that he is alive.” Furthermore, the father shared that his sources had informed him that his son was allegedly shot, beaten, and buried. He showed this publication a message that read:” “The young man disappeared, it’s true what they say is that he was beaten, shot twice in the foot they tied him up and throw him in the back of the car.”

The message continued, “Sorry to tell you this, news came back to me he is dead and he is in a shallow grave in Buxton Backdam.” The father claimed that the two wanted suspects in the disappearance of his son have close connections with senior ranks within the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and he is not hopeful that anything would come out of the investigation.

