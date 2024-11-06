Bandits captured after ECD robberies

Kaieteur News- Police on Monday night captured two bandits following separate robberies on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

The first robbery reportedly took place around 18:50hrs. at a barbershop at Clonbrook, ECD. Four bandits had reportedly attacked the barbershop, robbing the barber and two of his customers.

Police said that one of the bandits first entered the shop and requested a haircut. A few seconds later, three masked men armed with what looked like pistols, invaded. They held the barber and the customers at gunpoint.

The barber was relieved of $25,000 and two gold chain worth $1M dollars while his customers were relieved of their mobile phones. The bandits made good their escape in a waiting car.

Patrol ranks were alerted and the car was spotted in Beterverwagting, ECD. Bike patrol ranks pursued the vehicle until it stopped. The suspects opened the doors and fled but the driver of the car was not fast enough and was captured by police.

At around 20:30hrs. another robbery took place, this time at Ogle, ECD.

The victim, a 25-year-old security guard, said that she was walking when six men on three motorcycles rode alongside her. The men pointed a gun at her and snatched her $60,000 cellphone, gold chain and $25,000 in cash.

Shortly thereafter, police said that ranks apprehended one of the suspects.

Investigations are ongoing.