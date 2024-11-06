Latest update November 6th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 06, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- The Transport & Harbours Department of the Ministry of Public Works intends to spend approximately $440M to dock and rehabilitate four Department ferries, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) has revealed.
At the recent opening of tenders, it was revealed that the M.V Kanawan, M.V Makouria, M.V Malali, and M.V Sabanto will all be rehabilitated.
This publication understands that the project will see general repairs and maintenance works being done on the vessels.
Only one contractor, Dock Yard, submitted bids for the works.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Transport & Harbours Department
Lot1: Docking & Rehabilitation of M.V Kanawan, Lot2: Docking & Rehabilitation of M.V Makouria, Lot3: Docking & Rehabilitation of Malali, Lot4: Docking & Rehabilitation of M.V Sabanto.
($440M set aside to rehabilitate four Transport & Harbours Dept. ferries)
Nov 06, 2024…Sukhram shines as Women’s Champion Kaieteur Sports – The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) wrapped up a memorable Brava Guyana Open 2024 on Sunday, crowning one of the most successful editions in...
Nov 06, 2024
Nov 06, 2024
Nov 06, 2024
Nov 06, 2024
Nov 06, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- They say love and politics are twins separated at birth. You think you’re getting one... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]