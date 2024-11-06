Latest update November 6th, 2024 1:00 AM

$440M set aside to rehabilitate four Transport & Harbours Dept. ferries

Nov 06, 2024

Kaieteur News- The Transport & Harbours Department of the Ministry of Public Works intends to spend approximately $440M to dock and rehabilitate four Department ferries, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) has revealed.

At the recent opening of tenders, it was revealed that the M.V Kanawan, M.V Makouria, M.V Malali, and M.V Sabanto will all be rehabilitated.

This publication understands that the project will see general repairs and maintenance works being done on the vessels.

Only one contractor, Dock Yard, submitted bids for the works.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Transport & Harbours Department

Lot1: Docking & Rehabilitation of M.V Kanawan, Lot2: Docking & Rehabilitation of M.V Makouria, Lot3: Docking & Rehabilitation of Malali, Lot4: Docking & Rehabilitation of M.V Sabanto.

