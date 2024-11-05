The University is in capable hands

Dear, Editor

It will be remiss of me to not offer congratulatory remarks to Miss Tirishata Semple for being elected as the President of The University of Guyana Student Society (UGSS).

I must also extend congratulations to my esteemed colleagues who were elected to serve at the University of Guyana’s Executive Council.

It is my deepest hope that the new UGSS council from 2024-2025 serves the tertiary institution with integrity and, most importantly, puts the well-being of the students first.

The University like many other institutions are coupled with challenges but most importantly it’s how we counter them that matters. I must commend Madam Vice President Miss Tirishata Semple for announcing the introduction of a universal prayer room for this speaks to her acknowledgement of our multi-ethnic and multi-religious population.

The incorporation of extracurricular activities at the University was another measure Miss Semple has announced not negating the fact that there are Sports Club such as Basketball, Table Tennis, etcetera however this is just a continuing measure of where her predecessor Mr Shaquawn Gill who has demonstrated exemplary leadership and must be fully welcomed by all students.

We are all faced with unique and sometimes not-unique challenges but once we continue to be at an institution that feels like home we all will be motivated to do well in every aspect of our lives.

The University is already on the right path through the lenses of Miss Semple et.al. it is important that we all support this new executive council and cast aside whatever differences or perceptions we have as perceptions and self-doubt can work but camaraderie. I support Women Leadership in general, so let us be open to offering ideas to the incumbent Executive Council so that our university can continuously be on an upward trajectory, a greater UG, a greater society Acta Non Verba.

Regards

Antonio Dey

Student At The University of Guyana

Faculty of Social Sciences

(The University is in capable hands)