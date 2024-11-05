Region 9 contractor given 100 years to repay $6M to government

Kaieteur News- Members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) were in disbelief on Monday when Karl Singh, the Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region 9, revealed that a private contractor, who did not complete four industrial projects and owes the government $6 million had been instructed to repay the amount at a rate of $5,000 per month.

Upon calculation, it became clear that this repayment plan would result in a staggering 100 years to repay the debt. The $6 million divided by $5,000 amounts to 1,200 months which when divided by 12 months is equivalent to 100 years.

During the 67th PAC meeting chaired by Jermaine Figueira at the Parliament Buildings, the committee discussed findings from the Auditor General’s report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019. One inquiry particularly focused on alarming unrecovered overpayments in Region 9.

Minister of Public Works and Member of Parliament Juan Edghill pointed to paragraph 1479 of the Auditor General’s report, which indicated that the Regional Administration had not recovered overpayments totalling $32.565 million made on industrial contracts from 2015 to 2018. He pressed Singh on whether these overpayments had been recovered and questioned if payments had been made to contractors before work commenced, leading to the overpayment issue. Edghill stated, “The Auditor General said they went into the region and audited certain things. When they measured the works compared to the bills and rates, the contractors received more money than what was executed. How did we pay when the works were not completed?”

In response, Singh acknowledged that three projects still have outstanding balances and confirmed that one contractor left without completing the work. He admitted that a private contractor is currently repaying $6 million in overpayments at a rate of $5,000 per month. Singh also conceded that payments were made to contractors before work began.

Minister Edghill calculated that at this rate, it would take the contractor 100 years to repay the $6 million, prompting uproar among committee members. Chairman Figueira remarked, “We’re never getting that money because he’s definitely not living so long.” Singh countered by stating that the contractor is ill, explaining, “that is the reason I only got the opportunity now to engage him and ask him to pay these monies… The guy does not make anything; I can’t do better than that, sir. At least I am trying.” Ultimately, the committee requested that the repayment agreement be renegotiated. Singh responded that he would reengage with the contractor to seek a more feasible arrangement.

