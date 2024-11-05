Harris vows presidency ‘for all Americans’

(Reuters) Bri Godfrey, a 66-year-old realtor in Henderson, Nevada, popped out of her car with her labradoodle (named Godfrey) and headed for a wide lawn in Cadence Central Park.

Godfrey, a Black woman, voted for Trump in 2016 because she thought he would be better for business people like her. But what she described as the chaos and lack of morality during his presidency quickly soured her on Trump and she voted for Biden in 2020 and said she will vote for Harris.

Letting out a deep exhale before she spoke on Sunday, Godfrey said she does “have some anxiety” about this year’s election. “I’m dealing with it by focusing on my faith in God and through my church, and that is really helping me deal with the anxiety,” she said.

Godfrey says she rolled the dice with Trump in 2016 and was badly disappointed. “There are some concerns near and dear to my heart, and at the top of that list are women’s rights and the resurgence of white supremacy,” Godfrey said. “We’re supposed to be a nation for everyone. “With Trump there is an ugly spirit that’s rearing its head that is not conducive to us still being inclusive for all.”

As a Black woman, Godfrey said that “I love my country, but my country has not always loved me.” Godfrey, who has lived in Las Vegas for 22 years but was raised in the Bay Area where Harris got her political start, said that she witnessed first hand Harris’ growth and maturity as a leader in California. She appreciated Harris’ tough-on-crime stance in San Francisco, even when it meant incarcerating Black men, and the fact that Harris took that stance despite taking serious flak from some Black leaders at the time.

On women’s rights, Godfrey said there was obviously no comparison to how the issue is approached by Trump versus Harris.

But Godfrey was equal in her criticism of both the Republican and Democratic Party leaders when it came to what she labeled as bickering that has gridlocked government and left the public at large badly desiring a new generation of leaders to help coax the country out of pointless and divisive fighting. “But I don’t think neither Trump nor Kamala can truly unite the country,” Godfrey said. “It’s up as the people who make up this nation to come together. It’s everyday people who have to make the changes we desire happen. We need citizens to be more vocal and to participate.”

